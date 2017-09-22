The Best Shows To Stream On Netflix Right Now

Netflix has become that friend who just won’t stop proposing outlandish new ideas. You definitely love a thing or two they come up with, but at a certain point, it’s simply way too much to process.

The company is spending $6 billion on original content in 2017. So the over 100 million people across the world who subscribe to the service have an inevitable paralysis of choice ― and not every show is going to be a hit. Honestly, most are kind of mediocre. But the service has a record of putting out at least a few gems every year, all of which will hopefully end up in the ever-changing list below.

For the weekend of Sept. 22, Streamline once again recommends “Bojack Horseman” in the top spot. Although it’s been out for awhile, “Master of None” is now in the second spot due to its notable Emmy win this week.

Lena Waithe and Aziz Ansari won the award for comedy writing based on their episode “Thanksgiving,” which chronicles Lena’s real struggles with coming out. Waithe was the first black woman to be nominated in the category and subsequently became the first to win.

Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.

#1. Bojack Horseman Season 4 Release: Sept. 8, 2017

Plot: Former sitcom actor seeks happiness.



Pro: Both the jokes and story rise to the medium of animation, creating a story much more rich than most live-action shows.



Con: Season 4 isn’t quite as good as the previous two seasons. Netflix #2. Master of None Season 2 Release: May 12, 2017

Plot: A well-fed man ponders life.



Pro: Possibly the best show Netflix will release this year. How could anyone dislike Aziz Ansari?



Con: The extremely expensive apartments and meals featured in the show might make you a bit envious. Netflix #3. American Vandal Season 1 Release: Sept. 15, 2017

Plot: Mock investigation into juvenile culprit.



Pro: Critics seem to agree this show is very, very funny and a good parody of the true crime genre.



Con: It centers around one big dick joke, which is a bit one-note. Netflix #4. Narcos Season 3 Release: Sept. 1, 2017

Plot: Drug cartel struggles for supremacy.



Pro: Exceptional acting and an action-focused story make this an easy watch.



Con: Some may take issue with the way the show glorifies the real-life villains it portrays. Netflix #5. Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later Season 2 Release: Aug. 4, 2017

Plot: Adult children relive summer camp.



Pro: Since the underlying joke is to just be as ridiculous as possible, you'll probably still find this "Wet Hot American Summer" funny even if you haven't seen the previous installments.



Con: Ridiculous humor isn't for everyone. Netflix #6. Ozark Season 1 Release: July 21, 2017

Plot: Crime family rebuilds in Missouri.



Pro: This drama about a nice-seeming crime family seems to be the sleeper hit of the summer.



Con: Critics were initially pretty negative about this show, with some claiming its anti-hero male lead is derivative. Netflix #7. Dear White People Season 1 Release: April 28, 2017

Plot: College kids wrestle with racism.



Pro: A very well-done expansion of the original movie of the same name. Seems to be increasingly relevant with every passing month.



Con: The first episode is probably the shakiest one, which may make it hard to get into the rest of the series. Netflix #8. GLOW Season 1 Release: June 23, 2017

Plot: A female wrestling league begins.



Pro: Star Alison Brie has long been great, and this show about wrestling and relationships is genuinely fun.



Con: The emotional narratives can feel forced at times, but that's also par for the course when making a show about wrestling. Netflix

And here are a dozen other recommended shows currently on the service: