Netflix Taps 'La La Land' Director For Musical TV Series Set In Paris

The City of Lights is shining just for us.
Netflix has tapped “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle to helm an an eight-episode musical drama set in Paris, titled “The Eddy.”
The series revolves around a club, its owner, the house band and the “chaotic city that surrounds them,” according to the Netflix press release, and will explore the relationship between the American and French-Arab co-owners.
“The Eddy” will be filmed in France, and will feature dialogue in French, English and Arabic, as part of Netflix’s ongoing efforts to reach a global audience and internationalize its content.
Chazelle will direct the opening two episodes, as well as executive produce the series, alongside Emmy-winning producer Alan Poul. Jack Thorne (“National Treasure”) will pen the script with Grammy Award-winning music composer Glen Ballard writing the original score.
“I’ve always dreamed of shooting in Paris, so I’m doubly excited to be teaming up with Jack, Glen and Alan on this story, and thrilled that we have found a home for it at Netflix,” Chazelle said.
The 32-year-old director, of course, picked up Best Director prize at the Oscars this year for the Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone vehicle. He will next reunite with Gosling in “First Man,” a Neil Armstrong biopic set to land in theaters Oct. 12, 2018.
