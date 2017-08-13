Netroots Nation and it’s Heroic March to Failure…. yet again.

These were supposed to be tolerant people, but no. These were supposed to be progressive people, but no. They might think that they are, but they’re part of the problem.

Coddling racists will not help the left win back power, they will freely admit that, but they won’t admit that they are actually doing that. Which is why “progressives” are going to have to…well, let’s not get ahead of ourselves, let’s start with why I got kicked out Netroots Nation’s convention in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Design Action Collective is a far leftie graphic design company, based in Oakland, California and they bought a booth in the “town hall” area, called a “huckster room” in most events of this nature, to drum up business, this in and of itself is perfectly fine. Wanting to drum up business among like-minded people is a positive thing, and there’s nothing offensive or triggering about it. However, one of the posters caught my eye. It had the vile, anti-Semitic and racist slogan. “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free.” The reason that it’s so vile and racist is that it proposes the Jews, ALL of them, be either murdered or Kicked out of Israel. Wanting millions of people to either die of have their lives totally ruined because of their ethnic background is pure bigotry, and this sort of thing has been part of the far-left for quite a while now. This is not something that should be tolerated. Bigotry is NOT a virtue when practiced by people of color.

I mentioned this fact to the people at the booth, and was rebuffed. I had made my displeasure known, and that was that. So I thought no more of it while I went about my business. But apparently the bigots most assuredly did. They had someone take my picture on their cell phone and told both the management of the hotel and the people running the conference that I had repeatedly “harassed them” and needed to be taken out.

However, no action was taken until the previous day, so oblivious, I went back to see the festivities, which included a panel on building a movement based on “love,” how to network, and things like that. The Daily Kos had some analysts crunching numbers, but they still didn’t really know why we were in the mess we’re in. All they could come up with is: they had better Get out The Vote (GoTV); this won’t help take back congress or state legislatures.

But the racism on the left didn’t really show it’s ugly face, until one person of color questioned a white panelist how he planned on shedding himself of his “privilege”. There was a mealy mouthed reply. However, the message was clear. The questioner was condemning the panelist for being white and panelist, being “progressive” didn’t really know what to say.

Then came the opening reception in the Centennial Ball Room. Hoo boy!

It started out with some really good chili. People were having conversations on how interesting or boring the panels were and otherwise networking, and then came the start of the festivities. Speeches by Democratic politicians, mostly looking for money: Nothing wrong with that. These were people who were professionals in their field, and thus did a good job at it. One of the people in the middle was Stacey Abrams, the Georgia House Minority leader who’s running for Governor next year. She gave an inspiring speech too, as would be expected, but what got me was the person who introduced her.

That person announced to the crowd that soon the majority of residents in Georgia would be people of color. That got a huge ovation. Whether it is true or not, I can’t really say, or whether or not the cheering was merely a “hooray for us” or “fuck them” I’m not really sure, but it’s troubling.

Finally, at the end, some people from Black Lives Matter, Inc. did a presentation introducing their segregated, “Blacks only” lounge that would be opening the next day. Celebrating segregation is not progressive, even if it is done as silly street theater.

I went back to my hotel and had a good night’s sleep. The shit would hit the fan in the morning, but I didn’t know it yet.

The morning came and I went back the Atlanta Hyatt Regency. I went downstairs and headed for the press lounge for another cuppa coffee and a bagel, when a man came up to me and said: “Can you come outside? I want to talk to you.” I replied:

“You can talk to me here” The place was almost empty.

“No. Come outside.” The man, who turned out to be the Executive Director of the entire organization. Said. So I did. He said that there was a report that I had repeatedly harassed some woman at the Town Hall area. He mentioned that they had a booth.

I explained what was on the wall, and he said that what was on the wall was okay, but there was a no tolerance policy for making people feel psychically uncomfortable so I had to go.

[The rule from the website goes like this: “Use of threats or violence is never permitted and will result in the immediate revocation of credentials.” To be perfectly clear: THERE WERE NO THREATS, THREATS OF VIOLENCE OR VIOLENCE—Period.]

Here he was, Eric Thut, executive director of Netroots Nation, a progressive and someone who doesn’t consider himself to have a prejudiced bone in his body, unwittingly defending anti-Semitism and a movement who’s goal is to destroy or ruin the lives of every single Jew in the Middle east. Just to be fair, I honestly think that he doesn’t want that. I’m also sure that the report he was acting on was 99.978% bullshit and thought he was in the right.

But there you go.

They escorted me from the floor for the crime of being anti-racist. Wonderful. But not from the Hyatt Regency. I hung out there and talked to people who had come up to eat at the restaurants or use the tables near the bar. Many were just there because they were repelled by Trump and wanted to learn how to resist. Some were professional activists, who embody the caricatures the Republicans have been proffering since the time of Dukakis. I talked with one guy, who was a filmmaker for a group called “The Young Turks,” who said that this was all too far to the right for him. It was all really interesting. I’d have liked to attend some of the rest of the panels, or at least the workshop for the Midwest Caucus–(how do White working-class people in a state that’s 88% Caucasian shed their “privilege” anyway?) but not only wasn’t I allowed to attend, but there wasn’t one in the first place.

I was forced to buy an earlier ticket back home leaving the next day, $230. When I got home I noticed that Stacy Abrams’ opponent, Stacey Evans, in the spring gubernatorial primary, had made some news.

The lede in the article in the Atlanta Journal Constitution pretty much says it all:

“Democrat Stacey Evans’ speech to a conference of progressive activists descended into chaos on Saturday, as protesters interrupted her repeatedly and she struggled to make herself heard over chants of “support black women.”

Now I know that primaries between those who agree with each other on most issues can get really nasty. According to the AJC, Evens is ahead and in fact has more Black support than Abrams, but video attacking her for being White is out there, and it’s going to hurt Abrams really badly. That is downright stupid. It gives the Republicans ammunition to show that the caricature is true and it makes Abrams refusal to condemn the rudeness appear that she supports “racializing” the primary.

This doesn’t help. Especially since right now Trump is such an easy target. But it’s still over a year until the mid-terms and considering what the left has been doing electorally in the past seven years, doing stupid stuff is BAAD. Even if it makes you feel good for a moment.