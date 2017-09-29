Neuroscience is Better Equipping Us to Deal With Emotional Pain

What are the most recent breakthroughs in neuroscience? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Nicole Gravagna, PhD Neuroscience & Genetics and Heredity, on Quora:

We are learning a lot right now about the neuroscience of emotions. Specifically, we are learning that there is a lot of overlap between the way we process physical pain and the way we process emotional pain.

Understanding emotional pain could be powerful in understanding a lot of the common emotional maladies that are regularly treated with psychotherapy or mood altering medications. Depression, anxiety, trauma, social pain, these are all debilitating disorders that are poorly understood and often poorly treated.

Neuroscientists are beginning to understand how emotional pain and physical pain are very similar [1]. Physical pain is obvious in its purpose. Physical pain tells you that you are at risk of injury or death. Emotional pain seems a little more mysterious. As a species we seem overly concerned with social rejection even by strangers. How is that beneficial?

Humans are a unique species in two ways that account for our intense response to social rejection. We are born physically immature because of our enormous heads, and we require a lot of care early on. Because of our immaturity at birth, our species has selected for a deeply innate sense of bonding between individuals. The other unique feature of our species is that we require a lot of calories, probably also due to our oversized brains. Brains are calorie intensive organs and our brains are huge. So, humans burn about 400 more calories per day than other primates when you account for size [2]. Since we burn so much food, we as a species, have an innate drive to share food, which may have allowed us to get through bad hunting or gathering days in early human history. So, humans are naturally drawn to bond with others and to be conscious of aligning with a group of people where food sharing is possible.

It makes sense then, that losing a friend, or being rejected by a group might register to a person as a very dangerous thing. Emotional pain might result if a person discovers that they weren’t invited to a dinner party with friends.

So, what can we learn from understanding emotional pain that might help people in a real life context? If we can better understand pain sensitivity and pain thresholds, we might be able to raise the pain threshold so that a simple lack of dinner invitation no longer feels like pain. We might also understand how to help people who are paralyzed by social interactions. Depression might be the opposite of pain - an unwillingness to feel at all, lest the feelings be painful.

One thing we do know is that people who have a lot of friends have high pain thresholds [3]. Some scientists theorize that having relationships raises the pain threshold through a pleasure response of having closeness. Perhaps it could be the other way around - that people who have high pain thresholds are capable of tolerating and managing the pain associated with experiencing empathy and interaction with others.

Could this be a hint at a solution for those living in loneliness? By raising one’s pain thresholds, they may be able to navigate the social lows and highs that come with maintaining relationships.

Physiologists, especially scientists who study athletes, study pain thresholds and the effects of pain thresholds on athletic ability. Taking a Tylenol before exercise makes it possible to increase athletic output. Interestingly, taking a Tylenol before interacting socially, allows for less emotional pain and therefore a deeper engagement in social interactions [4].

Look for cutting edge neuroscience coming out in the next few years that helps us understand how to raise the social pain threshold. We could, very soon, have some practical answers for people with debilitating social anxiety, depression, and loneliness.

