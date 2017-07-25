'Catfish' Host Nev Schulman's Daughter Was The Real Star Of His Wedding

“Catfish” host Nev Schulman tied the knot with Laura Perlongo on Saturday in East Hampton, New York.

Of course, the couple looked absolutely gorgeous and totally in love, but the real star of the show was their 9-month-old daughter Cleo, who played the role of flower girl.

Schulman’s right-hand man Max Joseph captured the moment when Baby Cleo made her way down the aisle in a wagon, looking a little bit bewildered but very, very cute. When she gets down to the end of the aisle, Schulman scoops her up in his arms and she starts clapping up a storm, mimicking the applause from the other guests.

On Joseph’s Instagram, he dubbed it the “best moment from @nevschulman’s incredible wedding.” Watch it below:

The ceremony, which took place in the father of the groom’s backyard, was officiated by YouTuber Casey Neistat. Afterwards, the couple and their guests headed to the beach for some fun in the sun.

“I never imagined I could be this happy,” Schulman told People. “Marrying the woman of my dreams and having our beautiful daughter there with us! I’m a very lucky man.”

In May 2016, Schulman and Perlongo announced they were expecting their first child together, followed by news of their engagement 11 days later. Perlongo, who does freelance advertising work, also penned a blog post on Attn about the “accidentally on purpose” pregnancy.

“Our brains were more like that cagey salt and pepper shaker amusement ride — unsynchronized, kinda fun and a little ‘oh fuck why did I get on here,’” she wrote of the moment after the pregnancy test came back positive. “To be fair it wasn’t a complete accident. We had talked about wanting kids and had pulled the goalie maybe half-a-time-once but weren’t necessarily expecting this news, THE NEWS.”

Below more sweet snaps of Baby Cleo:

