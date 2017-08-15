Many of us have big plans, working weeks or months on certain dreams, waiting for just the right moment to unveil them to the world.

Then unexpectedly, the world experiences events that shake us to the core; that redirect our course. We feel we’re not ready. That it’s too soon, and the dream is not perfected. But it becomes clear… it’s not about a moment out there. It’s the moment right now.

My team and I came to this conclusion today, with our Mindful Moments series; immersive videos we’ve been cultivating slowing. They’re dedicated to the extraordinary moments of our everyday lives: those moments that ask us to Stop. To take notice. To be present to the gift of being alive.

We’d planned on unveiling them with a marketing plan and social strategy in place. We’ve been talking to potential investors and wanted to ink the deal first. But something about this week’s events made all of that a moot point. In the chaos and pain and injustice rising to the surface to be exposed, healed and vindicated, the need for pause has never been greater. Our vision for encouraging others to pay attention to the moment, to this moment, just couldn’t wait.

The word ‘mindful’ may feel familiar to you. Mindfulness practices have infiltrated corporate culture and the health industry alike. From improved decision-making to regulation of emotions and coping with chronic pain, cultivating the practice of being present to our moments offers immense benefits. We are able to pause and fully take in what we’re experiencing. We’re able to settle in and actively choose how we respond to what shows up. We’re able to inhabit our lives as the best expression we can be.

To be mindful then, is more than just learning a technique or engaging in formal meditation practice. It’s a way of being; a way of walking in the world with full awareness of what’s unfolding in each moment. It’s a quality of attention that brings us squarely into our experience, instead of lingering in the past or stressing about the future or checking out altogether.

That’s a tall order when most of us are accustomed to operating on autopilot, toggling between calendars, to-do lists and family obligations. But to begin, is as simple as recognizing those sweet little moments that arise quietly, faithfully, playfully. Those common events that weave sensations of love, beauty and gratitude into the fabric of daily existence. From a steaming hot cup of coffee in early daylight hours, to the smell of freshly-laundered sheets; that soft give of moist earth beneath your boots on a late summer hike or the cute, gentle wheezing of your two-year-old asleep. These moments slip by each day, each week, each year, mostly unnoticed. They are the jewels of a fully-lived life.

In one way, releasing this video earlier than planned is a lesson for us, too. That waiting for someday-- when today is asking for our attention-- is missing the opportunity. Because there’s never been a more important time to pause. To breathe. To be awake to what is true.