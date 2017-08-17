"Never Again!" Has Quickly Become, "Yes, Unbelievably, Again."

“I’m so tired of hearing about Charlottesville. Can we please move on?”

I was standing in line at the grocery store this afternoon when I heard two women behind me talking about this events of this past weekend—and one of them uttered those words.

I immediately felt a rush of anger. I wanted to turn around and yell, “No, we can’t! Never!” But I didn’t. Instead, I drove home to write this article.

This past Sunday morning, I awoke to a Facebook feed full of commentary—mostly from other second-generation (2G) Holocaust survivors like me and other Jewish friends—about the Charlottesville demonstrations.

“I don’t think I’ve ever felt the effects of ancestral trauma like I’m feeling it today,” said one post.

Scrolling through the rest of my feed, I saw so many others commenting on their re-traumatization. While I have a sense of the ground being pulled out from under me, falling into a deep pit without any handrails to grab onto, others are expressing anger, resentment, and frustration at President Trump for flip-flopping his stance on these hateful acts. Yet others are protecting the memories of their departed parents and grandparents, “Thank G-d my mom isn’t alive to see this,” and are praying it goes away.

For those of us with direct connections to the Holocaust, the imagery on display in Charlottesville—Nazi flags, anti-Jewish slogans on signs, Heil Hitler salutes, chants of “Jews will not replace us!” and SS uniforms—elicits a visceral reaction. We tense up, we enter a state of ‘high alert’, we cry, we get physically ill. Our intergenerational trauma rises to the top and we can’t control it. And we think not, “Can this really happen again?” but rather, “This really IS happening again.”

When I was a child, and even a young adult, I can remember my mom (I called her “Mutti,” which is German for mom) saying, “Em, it will happen again, just you wait and see,” whenever we discussed her Holocaust experiences or general anti-Semitism. In fact, I remember the conversation even going there when, in high school, an exam was scheduled on Yom Kippur and I was not allowed to make it up. Even though that was a relatively minor demonstration of religious intolerance, likely fueled by ignorance in my very WASPy high school, Mutti insisted that, “It’s just the beginning, Em. It starts small and gets bigger while no one is watching or caring. By the time everyone realizes what’s happening, it’s too late.”

“Mutti, this is America, not Germany. It won’t ever happen here,” I would always argue, trying to be optimistic but, more likely, just showing my youthful naiveté. Mutti would shake her head and say, “You just don’t understand. Everybody hates the Jews, even when they say they don’t.”

I’ve never been afraid to wear my Star of David and or to say that I’m Jewish. I’ve never had a reason to be afraid. But after this weekend, I wonder how many other white supremacists will be empowered? How many other people believe some of that anti-Semitic rhetoric, but haven’t come out into the open yet? Do I know any of them? Do they secretly hate me because I’m Jewish but it hasn’t been ok to say that and now they will feel free to express that?

Our government is having a mindbogglingly difficult time falling on the right side of history. And the neo-Nazis are being fueled by the White House’s ineptitude. Tweets by Ivanka Trump, the president’s Jewish daughter, are simply not enough. For the first time in my life, I don’t feel safe in my own country. I know I’m not alone.

A couple of weeks ago, a painting crew took down the mezuzah on my doorpost to paint my condo. I was planning to put it back up today since the painting is now complete, but I’m feeling hesitant. And that makes me incredibly sad.