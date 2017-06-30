Never-ending Outrages

The outrages from President Donald Trump and his administration come at such speed that it is difficult to keep up and hard for me to pick one subject from among many on which to blog. There is so much, after all, from which to choose! My original intention for this post was to write on the absurdity of a statement by deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who asked Americans to watch a video, though she did not know “whether it’s accurate or not.” Then, President Trump cocked his Twitter finger and fired an utterly despicable and sexist attack on Mika Brzezinski, cohost of MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

In two tweets Thursday morning, our mature and well-grounded president tweeted first this, “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came..”, followed by this, “...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!” The coarseness of these remarks drew criticism immediately from politicians on both sides of the partisan divide, though it would be shocking if anyone expressed surprise at Trump’s descent, once again, into the gutter.

This is a man, after all, who boasted of grabbing women by their private parts, fat-shamed a former Miss Universe, suggested that no one would vote for former rival Carly Fiorina because of her looks, and claimed then-Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly was menstruating when she aggressively questioned him during a presidential debate. Trump’s latest jabs — this time at Brzezinski — are not a departure from the way he retaliates against those whom he perceives as having wronged him — the cohosts of Morning Joe and many of their guests have been critical of Trump — nor are they any worse than countless other Trumpian attacks on women. The tweets about Brzezinski demonstrate anew that the president of the United States is, as I said above, despicable and sexist.

Of course, the tweets may serve a purpose from Trump’s perspective. They are, after all, what everyone is talking about, distracting from the critical policy failure of this week, the inability of Republicans in the Senate to pass a healthcare bill. Whether that was Trump’s motive is difficult to say. But, clearly, that is an effect. Sanders’ remarks also serve as a distraction.

So, I have decided that Trump’s latest tweets will not me deter from my original intention to write about Sanders and accuracy. In the midst of Tuesday’s briefing, Sanders uttered words that rival Kellyanne Conway’s foray into “alternative facts": “There’s a video circulating now, whether it’s accurate or not I don’t know, but I would encourage everybody to take a look at it. I think if it is accurate, I think it’s a disgrace to all of media, to all of journalism.”

Those remarkable words — watch this video even though it may not be accurate — came in response to a question from a Breitbart reporter about CNN’s retracted story on alleged ties between Russia and Trump, his administration, and his campaign. Sanders accused CNN of being “repeatedly wrong” and criticized the media for relying on “unnamed sources” or sometimes “no sources at all” in “the constant barrage of fake news directed at this president.”

Odd, is it not, for Trump’s deputy press secretary to recommend Americans watch a perhaps inaccurate video while urging the media to carefully verify stories and stick with credible sources? Sanders engaged in a rhetorical trick akin to one Trump uses all the time: Raising a forbidden subject while denying he is raising it. It is called apophasis, and it was a favorite ploy of the Roman philosopher Cicero. Trump employed it frequently on the campaign trail. One example: “I promised I would not say that [Fiorina] ran Hewlett-Packard into the ground, that she laid off tens of thousands of people and she got viciously fired. I said I will not say it, so I will not say it.”

Sanders was right about one thing: The CNN story was an instance of shoddy journalism. (Full disclosure: I worked for CNN for 20 years.) The network reported last week that the Senate Intelligence Committee was probing a Russian investment fund whose chief executive allegedly met with Anthony Scaramucci, a member of Trump’s transition team, four days before Trump’s inauguration. CNN hung the story on one anonymous source, and the report erroneously claimed the fund was part of the Russian state bank Vnesheconombank. That detail is critical because Vnesheconombank is the subject of American sanctions, and CNN tied Scaramucci’s meeting into allegations that Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, has links to Vnesheconombank’s CEO. CNN issued a retraction, and three journalists involved in the story have resigned.

Whether CNN’s report resulted from an honest error (though journalists are always leery of relying on one source, especially an unnamed one) or was the result of reporters wanting so badly for something to be true that it warped their judgment is unclear. What is clear is that CNN owned up to the mistake and retracted the story. But, that has not stopped the circulation of the video to which Sanders referred.

The video was made by conservative activist James O’Keefe, whose organization, Project Veritas, engages in undercover stings aimed at liberal organizations and what it calls mainstream news outlets. Project Veritas’s work has been criticized frequently for deceptive editing, and O’Keefe pled guilty in 2010 for unlawfully entering the New Orleans office of then-Senator Mary Landrieu, a Louisiana Democrat, in an attempt to tamper with the senator’s phones.

O’Keefe narrates the video, a recording of several encounters between a CNN producer named John Bonifield and an unidentified man. Bonifield “admits” that CNN has no proof of collusion between Trump and Russia. “I mean, it’s mostly bullshit right now,” he says. “Like, we don't have any giant proof.” Bonifield says instructions to focus on the Russia investigation come from the top: "Just to give you some context, President Trump pulled out of the climate accords and for a day and a half we covered the climate accords. And the CEO of CNN [Jeff Zucker] said in our internal meeting, he said good job everybody covering the climate accords, but we're done with that, let's get back to Russia.”

Damning? Yes, if taken at face value. But what O’Keefe fails to mention is that Bonifield is a producer of health and medical stories, not political news. Bonifield is based in Atlanta, not New York or Washington, where CNN’s coverage of national news and politics is produced. Given his network role, it is an open question about how informed Bonifield is about CNN’s political coverage. Indeed, a careful viewing of the video leads to the suspicion that Bonifield is just expressing his opinion on CNN’s motivation in investigating the Russia story.