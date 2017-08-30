Never Forget Your Breakfast

With smooth beats and catchy verses, Big Breakfast, will make you think of past and future summer adventures. For me, it made me reminisce of summers in Uptown. Getting everyone’s pocket money together and having enough money to go crazy at the bodega; quarter waters, nickel candy, you name it we had it.

Big Breakfast Big Breakfast

Hailing from Queens, Big Breakfast, a rapper and producer looks back at his beginnings in his songs - creating a world that can be either nostalgic or melancholic but with a story unlike any other. Melting his unique sounds with R&B smoothness – it’s the foolproof way to deal with the everyday madness that this city offers.

There’s an indescribable aesthetic to it, it can be harsh and truthful or it can be gentle and inspiring. Big Breakfast used this as an inspiration to his advantage, including wide range of friends like his 2016 release Ringtones with Wicca Phase of GOTHBOICLIQUE and Andre Martel of Nature World.

Big Breakfast SPORTS PLUS EP

In his new single, Desert Eagle, from his upcoming EP SPORTS PLUS - there is a story unfolding behind the smooth beats, mixing absurd, funny and at times insightful bars with crazy, adventure filled nights. The track features one of the two KOOL A.D. appearances on the EP.

Don’t forget your pre-order on Bandcamp!