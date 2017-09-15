Never Ready for Goodbye

Almost every person I know has someone important in their life that was taken away from them and are left with the feeling of wishing they could do anything to get them back.

Recently, I lost someone very close within my family. I won’t go into detail but it was far too soon and it hurt like hell.

When people started reaching out to me with their condolences and understanding words, I realized just how many people have had someone pulled away from them before they are ready to let go.

No one has an answer as to why this happens and it doesn’t make sense to any person in the world, but for some reason it does happen and it is a part of life, unfortunately.

So what now? What are you supposed to do when you have so much you want to tell that person but you don’t have the chance to?

That’s the top feeling that most people tell me when they lose someone -- is that they wish they could tell them something one last time. No matter what that something is, they wish they could pass it along. But what happens when this horrible news finally hits that it is a reality and there really isn’t “one last time” to tell them anything.

This tragedy put things into perspective for me. Now, I would be lying if I said I’m not angry or that I am only seeing the light in this situation because that is absolutely not the truth. But I am trying to take something away from this -- that the people in my life deserve to know that they matter. They matter to me, to their families, to the strangers on the street that they just smile at but secretly make their day.

I think we don’t tell that enough to the people we love. So I am making a conscious effort to make sure that I let everyone in my life know just how important they are.

Life is too short to not make people feel special.

I keep thinking about the things that I would tell her if she was still alive. Like how much I loved her hair or how much her laugh made me smile. I remember all the other small things that I brushed off and didn’t think would make a difference for her to hear, so I just never said them.

Now the time has come where I can no longer tell her anything and my words are lost.

That’s the feeling that most are left with when they experience someone in their world disappear forever. The feeling of their time being cut short. The feeling that you had so much longer left with them so why did you have to change anything right this second.

It’s almost impossible to lose someone and not feel some level of guilt for the things they left without hearing.