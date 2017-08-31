New and Noteworthy in Arab and Islamic Affairs - 8-31-17

New calculations in the Gulf on Iran’s nuclear deal, a new Iranian play, and a double-edged sword in the war on ISIS.

Arab Gulf States Institute’s Hussein Ibish on the implications of scrapping the Iranian nuclear deal: “Gulf Arab countries understand that the ideal scenario for Iranian hard-liners would be for the JCPOA to collapse in the near future, with Washington being blamed by most, if not all, of the international community. ... Tehran would have reached the agreement and permanently undone the international sanctions regime under Obama, only to be freed from complying with its terms under Trump, with virtually no chance that the comprehensive sanctions, particularly as imposed by China and Russia, could be resurrected. [Accordingly, Gulf states have] urged the United States to rigorously enforce, but not scrap, the nuclear agreement.”

“The Media Line” on Iran’s push for normalization with Arab Gulf states: “Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif used the Munich Security Conference on Sunday as a platform to reiterate calls for the Sunni Gulf States to work alongside Shiite Iran to address “anxieties” in the region. But his words, which came in response to a question asking whether Iran would consider regional dialogue that included Israel, left no doubt that the Jewish state would not be part of the mix when he said Iran is willing to work with “countries we call brothers in Islam.”