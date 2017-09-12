New and Noteworthy in Arab and Islamic affairs, 9-12-17

Qatar makes human rights arguments at the UN, American rabbi steps up pressure on Doha, and Morocco’s opposition prince slams Tunisian democracy. To subscribe to this daily roundup, click here.

Qatari FM takes his country’s case to the UN Human Rights Commission... He argued that blocking Qatari citizens from traveling or transiting through their territories is a rights violation. His repeated insistence that Qatar does not intone or incite terrorism came on the heels of another rerun of Al-Jazeera’s hagiographic documentary on Izz al-Din al-Qassam.

... while Rabbi Shmuley Boteach follows up with an op-ed blasting the country. The article, published in The Algemeiner, documents Qatari spending on Hamas, notes the outsize role of Al-Jazeera in inciting killing of Jews, and reminds the Jewish peace camp that Shimon Peres called Qatar “the world’s largest funder of terror.”