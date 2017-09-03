New and Noteworthy in Arab and Islamic Affairs - 9-3-17

A regime change agenda in Qatar acquires an emir-in-waiting, a fraught encounter between Turkish and American justice in Washington, and a new assessment of how to resuscitate failed states. To subscribe to this daily roundup, click here.

Seth. D. Kaplan in The American Interest on rebuilding failed states today: “The U.S. government [should] break the habit of focusing on the central state, and come to better appreciate that the disaggregation of power is sometimes essential to stability. Partnering with local leaders based on a deeper understanding of local landscapes and actors is essential. Diplomacy, development, and defense (3D) will all need to ... recognize the importance of focusing on a wide variety of actors across a landscape instead of just those jockeying for power in capitals; that tradeoffs between competing goals (for example, political order and competitive politics) is necessary; and that progress is liable to be incremental at best. In many cases, nascent local efforts to end conflicts and establish political order will need to be better protected from outside attempts to disrupt or capture them if they are to gain traction and grow in scale.”

Michael Friedson in Media Line on the Turkish president’s response to indictments against his bodyguards in Washington: “Videos that went viral clearly depicted [an] aggressive attack launched by officials in Erdogan’s own security detail ... [on] protestors of Erdogan’s visit to Washington last May. Erdogan, seen in the videos apparently approving the attack, has denounced what he called the ‘scandalous expression of how justice works in America.’”