New Article Explores Unforgettable Moments from the 2009 VMAs Through Literature

BookTrib.com is celebrating the VMAs this week with a series of articles that are related to various themes, artists and incidents from the award show’s 34 year history through literature. Today, the focus was on books related in some way to the 2009 awards most unforgettable and shocking moments. The VMAs was the first since the sudden death of MTV icon, Michael Jackson; however, that wasn’t the only shock of the night. When discussing the 2009 show, most remember the moment Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech to say Beyonce “had one of the greatest video of all time” for Single Ladies.

It was a jaw dropping moment that began a long insidious relationship between the two artists. While Beyonce was gracious enough to bring Taylor back on stage to finish the speech she began instead of making her own, that interruption did not damage the career of either artist. In fact, both Kanye and Taylor saw their careers soar to new heights and now it is nearly impossible to conceive of one without the other; they are forever and inextricably linked. Kanye even joked about having an affair with Swift who consented to the quip and was later caught lying about not granting him permission after West’s wife, reality show diva Kim Kardashian posted a video she made of the conversation and Taylor could he heard saying she was thankful he asked and that it would be “tongue-in-cheek.”

There were more memorable moments from the 2009 show and biographies to boot. BookTrib compiled a list of 4 bios they believe VMA fans, particularly thos who adore Kanye, Taylor, Britney Spears and Lady Gaga should explore. Here’s an excerpt:

“Love him or hate him, Kanye West’s cultural impact has exceeded even his own ego. A longtime Hip-Hop producer, West found fame for himself following a tragic accident that required major reconstructive surgery just to survive. From his friendship with Jay-Z and Beyonce to his comments about President Bush during Hurricane Katrina to the loss of his mother and ultimately his marriage to Kim Kardashian, Kanye West is certainly is not boring. Robert C. Schaller Jr. does an excellent job in describing the context in which Kanye has come to weave himself intricately into popular culture and remain a trendsetter despite his stumbles and missteps.”