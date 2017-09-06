New Book Explains Why Entrepreneurs Should Not Fear Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is the future. Artificial intelligence is science fiction. Artificial intelligence is already part of our everyday lives. All those statements are true, it just depends on what flavor of AI you are referring to.

At a high level, AI is intelligence exhibited by machines, rather than humans. In computer science, the field of AI research defines itself as the study of "intelligent agents": any device that perceives its environment and takes actions that maximize its chance of success at some goal.

So, the term "artificial intelligence" is applied when a machine mimics "cognitive" functions that humans associate with other human minds, such as "learning" and "problem solving".

As AI has rapidly advanced, there has been a growing fear of the consequences of machines having this much power.

Artur Kiulian, a serial entrepreneur and speaker with a Master’s degree in Systems of Artificial Intelligence, new book, Robot Is The Boss addresses these common fears.

It is not about how Artificial Intelligence (AI) will destroy humanity or how machines will rebel against us. Instead, it explains the best way to get benefits from using machine learning in your business today.

AI has been part of our imaginations and simmering in research labs since a handful of computer scientists rallied around the term at the Dartmouth Conferences in 1956. In the decades since, AI has alternately been heralded as the key to our civilization’s brightest future, and tossed on technology’s trash heap as a harebrained notion of over-reaching propellerheads.

Kiulian’s book is an insightful, well-written, eye-opening look at the realities, possibilities, limitations, and advances in artificial intelligence. He addresses familiar areas such as the automotive industry and manufacturing but also includes health, agriculture, and education. The book explains both the weaknesses and the benefits of artificial intelligence with a focus on how AI can benefit you and your business.

He explains in detail the benefits of using Artificial Intelligence and the long-term effects of neglecting automation trends and which industries will be affected by Artificial Intelligence the most. Kiuian also educated on how to prepare and implement AI strategies to transition your business into the new world of machine intelligence

We are entering a new way of how we will manage our lives. Perhaps the only way we can thrive in this future, is to learn to work in harmony with technology whilst still holding on to the practicalities and the energy of the natural world from which we have evolved.

In doing this we can continue to hold a balance in our lives thus preventing the tipping point that so many fear.