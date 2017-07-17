New Data About the Absent Father Phenomenon

The deadbeat dad stereotype turned upside down.

Divisive discourse around these fractured families polarizes the poverty class into two groups: welfare moms and deadbeat dads. Collectively, whether on the right or the left side of the political spectrum, we are eager to blame the lack of second earners, and thus stable families, on the dad’s disappearance. Society’s picture of these fathers took shape historically byway of a few profoundly skewed snapshots rather than a pan optical and biographical view. Controversial documentaries like Bill Moyers ’The Vanishing Family,’ (1989) which attempted to unpack the social causes for the dysfunctional African American household, became the accepted explanation of: poor dads equal irresponsible dads.

Since then, there has been a significant amount of research and resources poured into the lives of single mothers but hardly any conducted on fathers.

Yes, reductively speaking, fatherlessness causes problems, but what causes fatherlessness?

A recent study shows us a more fully fleshed out view of how this cycle happens in underserved communities and upturns the notion that these young men are simply making conquests and fleeing the scene. In Doing the Best I Can, writers Kathryn Edin and Timothy J.Nelson produce plenty of evidence that contradict the condemning profile of the absentee dad.

These families split because they were never unified into family from the beginning. Single parent families start out as a casual or new relationships among younger people who may or may not have access to sex education and protection. Multiple studies confirm that sex education and access to birth control is the most effective way to reduce unplanned pregnancies.

Most of these young men had it hard.The subjects interviewed for Doing the Best I Can reported watching, or being the target, of domestic abuse and so they romanticize having a family that they never experienced. These new dads were ecstatic to discover they had a baby on the way. They imagine having a family as a way to start a better life, but they had very little modeling from two parents themselves. These young men often lack partner skills.4

Women, on the other hand, are more likely to want to end the pregnancy, and when they do decide to have the baby, they go into pragmatic, survival mode. The new mom becomes increasingly vocal about getting the baby’s needs met. These inexperienced parents often have mismatched expectations about what it takes to hold a family together. Over time, a rift begins to form and the new dad starts to perceive the new mom as another authority figure to be flouted.

It’s not an overnight decision for the dad to vacate the home;it’s a long and painful process full of conflict.It’s not an overnight decision for the dad to vacate the home; it’s a long and painful process full of conflict. There was a pattern the researchers noticed. The combined stress of having a baby and worrying about survival creates combativeness that ejects the dad and discourages him from visiting. His relationship to the child goes from dedicated father to occasional friend who drops by with treats. And all this takes place under the pressurizing shadow of feeling inadequate.

The real culprit here is poverty, not new fathers. Historically, when young people practice safe sex and wait to have their children until they are more financially stable, they fare better as couples. Before we blame the deadbeat dads for our society’s ills, we need to reframe the conversation around providing basic access to health care, education and family planning (which includes communication and use of contraception) –and especially for those in a demonstrated higher risk category.