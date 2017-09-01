When “True Detective” first aired in January 2014, it took the miniseries world by storm. Audiences were captivated by the gritty, dark, intellectual crime drama starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, and couldn’t wait for more.

Well, more came in the form of Season 2 ― and it didn’t deliver. Although actors Colin Farrell and Rachel McAdams gave solid performances with the source material they had, the eight-episode arc just fell flat (as a circle).

Now, Season 3 has officially been greenlit by HBO and details are being released. The new episodes will star recent Oscar winner Mahershala Ali in the lead role of Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story will take place in the heart of the Ozarks and focus on “a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.”

Original showrunner Nic Pizzolatto penned the season, with help from “Deadwood” scribe David Milch, who co-wrote the fourth episode. Pizzolatto will also direct alongside relative newcomer Jeremy Saulnier and serve as executive producer with Saulnier, Scott Stephens, Woody Harrelson, Matthew McConaughey and Season 1 director Cary Joji Fukunaga. Steve Golin, Bard Dorros and Richard Brown will also be credited as executive producers.

“I’m tremendously thrilled to be working with artists at the level of Mahershala and Jeremy,” Pizzolatto said in a statement Thursday. “I hope the material can do justice to their talents, and we’re all very excited to tell this story.”