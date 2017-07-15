'Doctor Who' Fans Freak Out Over Upcoming Title Role Announcement

Whovians, prepare yourselves. The new “Doctor Who” is about to be unveiled.
On Friday, the BBC teased fans of its long-running sci-fi series by revealing when it would announce Peter Capaldi’s replacement in the lead role.
And there’s not long to wait ― as the name of the 13th Doctor will be made public this Sunday:
The big reveal will occur following the men’s singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championship. The exact time depends on when the match ends, but it is expected to be around 1:30 p.m E.T.
Fans are slightly ridiculously excited about the pending announcement:
Some tweeters, meanwhile, have speculated over the timing of the disclosure:
Secrecy still surrounds who will succeed Capaldi. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is currently the bookmakers’ favorite for the part, and would make history as the first female Doctor should it become hers.
“Love Actually” star Kris Marshall, “Homeland” actor David Harewood and Natalie Dormer from “Game Of Thrones” are also all reportedly in the running.
Whoever ends up snagging the part is expected to make their debut during the Christmas 2017 special.
Capaldi broke the news of his departure back in January.
“I’ve always been somebody that did a lot of different things,” he told BBC Radio 2 host Jo Whiley. “I’ve never done one job for three years, I feel it’s sort of time for me to move on to different challenges.”
