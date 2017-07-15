'Doctor Who' Fans Freak Out Over Upcoming Title Role Announcement

Whovians, prepare yourselves. The new “Doctor Who” is about to be unveiled.

On Friday, the BBC teased fans of its long-running sci-fi series by revealing when it would announce Peter Capaldi’s replacement in the lead role.

And there’s not long to wait ― as the name of the 13th Doctor will be made public this Sunday:

The big reveal will occur following the men’s singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championship. The exact time depends on when the match ends, but it is expected to be around 1:30 p.m E.T.

Fans are slightly ridiculously excited about the pending announcement:

So excited for the new #DoctorWho to be revealed tomorrow!!! — Fatima (@Fatima_patelx) July 15, 2017

🚨🚨🚨 NEW #DoctorWho TO BE ANNOUNCED ON SUNDAY! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!! 🚨🚨🚨 https://t.co/QwTSWsmBXG pic.twitter.com/KJvJZ5H2Xy — Radio Times (@RadioTimes) July 14, 2017

Some tweeters, meanwhile, have speculated over the timing of the disclosure:

#13thDoctor #doctorwho is it true that whoever wins the wimbledon final regenerates into the new doctor? — Cheryl Hall (@strboardnacelle) July 14, 2017

The reason they're not announcing the New Doctor Who until after the Wimbledon final on Sunday is because that's the prize — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) July 14, 2017

Secrecy still surrounds who will succeed Capaldi. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is currently the bookmakers’ favorite for the part, and would make history as the first female Doctor should it become hers.

“Love Actually” star Kris Marshall, “Homeland” actor David Harewood and Natalie Dormer from “Game Of Thrones” are also all reportedly in the running.

Whoever ends up snagging the part is expected to make their debut during the Christmas 2017 special.

Capaldi broke the news of his departure back in January.