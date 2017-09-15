COMEDY
09/15/2017 05:34 pm ET

New Flip-Flops Feature Contradictory Trump Tweets Side-By-Side

Their tagline is: “Going back on your word, one step at a time.”

By Elyse Wanshel

Since prolific tweeter Donald Trump has become president, he’s done quite a few things he himself publicly criticized in the past. But thanks to President Flip Flops, you can now put those stinky contradictions right where they belong. 

The funny footwear features Trump’s old tweets side-by-side with some of his recent tweets that say the exact opposite.

The site currently has three options:

Syria. 

President Flip Flops

Electoral College.

President Flip Flops

Sources.

President Flip Flops

The President Flip Flops site, which boasts the tagline “Going back on your word, one step at a time,” sells the shoes for $27.99 a pop, but it claims that 10 percent of proceeds go to the ACLU.

You could also suggest future designs (aka point out other contradictory tweets by Trump) by visiting their Twitter account and using the hashtag #PresidentFlipFlops.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
If Donald Trump Tweeted Throughout History
PHOTO GALLERY
If Donald Trump Tweeted Throughout History
Suggest a correction
Elyse Wanshel Trends Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump Arts And Entertainment Health And Medicine Fashion Walking
New Flip-Flops Feature Contradictory Trump Tweets Side-By-Side

CONVERSATIONS