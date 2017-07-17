New Hampshire loses a favorite Son

The Honorable Ronald Balanger is being mourned by the citizens of Salem as if he were a member of the family. He has been called the “Giant” of Salem politics by Governor Sununu, but “Ron” as everyone knew him was everyone's friend -and that was his strength. And now Salem New Hampshire has lost its best friend. Ron Balanger served thirteen terms in the State Legislature representing the citizens of Salem and its surrounding communities while also serving simultaneously on the Board of Selectman for the town of Salem. Every time Ron ran for either Office he won easily because he was always the Peoples Choice for Ron earned it the old fashioned way of doing the work of the People for the People.

Ron was the kind of Representative the Founding Fathers dreamed of when they envisioned Legislators leaving their fields and workplaces to take their Seat to do the Peoples business and then return back home. Of course, this is without compensation except for the satisfaction of doing the People's work and making life a little better for your neighbor. That describes New Hampshire politics and that also describes the kind of Politician Ron Balanger was, that is, with the exception that when Ron returned home that's when he really dug in and did whatever he could for his “friends” and his friends were all the people he happily served.

Ron could be found either at Sayde's, a local favorite hangout standing at the end of the bar holding a cup of coffee listening to a neighbor's problem with the town that Ron would fix with a phone call or a need to get a troubled kid in an over crowed drug program. Ron was there for everybody and he always delivered. His end of the Quid Pro Quo was always the same: A feeling of gratification that he did some good for someone. When not at Sayde's Ron would hold court each day at the Dunkin Donuts where he would kid with the workers in his well known jovial manner while taking care of another constituent who may need to get into assisted living housing or a sign on the street to slow down drivers.. And on weekends Ron would supplement his retirement income by working his pop corn truck at the Salem Flea Market where everyone in town knew where to find Ron when they needed assistance.

Ron loved people and always had a smile on his face and a joke to tell. Ron entered New Hampshire politics years ago after being forced to medically retire from the Chelsea Massachusetts Police Department. He moved to New Hampshire where living was easier and he being of French Canadian roots would fit right in with many of other New Hampshire citizens who were also of French Canadian Descendants. Ron also knew he could live comfortably on his modest retirement check in New Hampshire, a fact that has driven the migration from Massachusetts to New Hampshire in recent years that is now changing the political landscape and threatening the long standing Republican majority of the past.

Ron ran as a Republican because in those days you had to run as a Republican if you wanted to get elected, but Ron had no, dyed in the wool, political philosophy, no, not at all – he just wanted to get involved in Politics. Coming from a background at a time when all working families as well as all cops were Democrats Ron once told me he jokingly told his Mother, who was a staunch Democrat, that he really wasn't a Republican but a disguised Democrat working undercover as a Republican. That was a typical Ron Balanger Story that would always leave you laughing.

Ron Balanger is a life lesson for all politicians. He didn't wear his Party on his sleeve. Ron was a State Rep and Town Selectman who did his job with his constituents as his guiding compass and was always accessible and available to everyone. That's why Ron lived and played with those he Represented and when he wasn't serving them at the State House or the Town Hall he would be serving them pop corn on weekends and while on break he would hold court in the back of the pop corn truck listening to a citizen/friend in need of his assistance.

I know from my many conversations with Ron that what troubled him most was the Opiate epidemic in New Hampshire. He saw it as killing off our young people faster than we can even recognize the problem in time to do something about it to prevent death from taking its grip. Before his illness took a turn for the worse most of his days were spent helping people that were dealing with a family member's addiction. Ron Balanger is no more, and unfortunately, whoever is his replacement will, more than likely, not be as available to all as Ron was....

I have lost a best friend, and he was a Republican, but I viewed him as an old school politician who always led with a smile and a helping hand -and that's what we will all miss about the Honorable Ronald Balanger.