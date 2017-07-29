New Hit Broadway Show Inspires Unique Vacation Experience (VIDEO)

You know a place is pretty special when it inspires a new hit Broadway musical in New York City, and that's exactly what Newfoundland and Labrador in Atlantic Canada has done.

The new musical, Come From Away, honors the people of Central Newfoundland, who during 9/11 opened their hearts and homes to help almost 7,000 stranded airline passengers.

Wanting to learn more about what inspired this empowering and uplifting musical I headed to Central Newfoundland and started in Gander, where the new Beyond Words Tours takes you to to the Gander International Airport and shows you around the community featured in Come From Away.

One of the first things I noticed is how genuinely kind and caring the people of Central Newfoundland are, and this spirit of true hospitality continued all across Central Newfoundland.

From the award-winning Fogo Island Inn, that has it’s own fascinating pay it forward story, to the Change Islands where one passionate woman is working tirelessly to try and save the endangered Newfoundland Pony, to getting up close and personal with 10,000 year old icebergs in Iceberg Alley, this is one truly unique Travel Therapy experience you don’t want to miss!