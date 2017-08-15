New Investment Strengthens Maryland-Japan Ties

By Sarah Wang, Project Assistant, East-West Center in Washington.

Note : this article originally appeared in the East-West Center’s Asia Matters for America/America Matters for Asia initiative on August 15, 2017.

In July 2017, Japan’s United Foods International Co., a private food label manufacturer, opened its first East Coast location in Belcamp, Harford County, Maryland. As a complement to its first US office in California, which opened in 1988, United Foods will produce its custom Asian sauces, seasonings, and soups in Maryland, providing up to 125 new jobs at the plant. The Port of Baltimore will aid the company as a hub for importing materials needed from Japan and exporting finished products.

Japan has long been a focus of Larry Hogan, Maryland’s current governor. His first trade mission as governor in 2015 took him to Japan, where he explored the potential of partnerships between Maryland and Japan concerning liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and railway transportation in the form of a maglev train between Baltimore and Washington, DC. In 2016, Governor Hogan cemented the importance of this relationship by signing a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) between Maryland and Japan, becoming the third state to do so (California and Washington State also have MOCs with Japan). When asked about United Foods’ investment, Governor Hogan stated “We are excited to officially welcome United Foods International to Maryland, and look forward to a continued productive economic and cultural relationship with Japan. Creating 125 new jobs is a tremendous win for Harford County and our entire state, and further demonstrates that Maryland is open for business.”