New Job-Hunt Strategies – The Game Has Changed

Everything about how we find work has changed over the last few years. The Internet offers in-depth information about prospective employers, often including inside intel on culture and first-person accounts of what it's like to work there. Before applying, jobseekers can go far beyond accessing general information like compensation and benefit comparisons. They can discover whether a company would be a good fit on a deeply personal level.

Whether you're just starting out, looking to change jobs, or a victim of layoffs, conducting a job search can be intimidating, time consuming, and often disappointing. It helps to lay out a strategy before you get started.

Define your objectives.

A new job can represent an upward or lateral move, but there are occasions where you may even want to take a step backwards to embark on a career change. Defining your objectives will help you figure out how to get where you're going.

Carlos Paz, CEO and founder of the job search solution Fridayd, advises all job seekers and especially college grads to start with a five-year plan. “Few people get hired to their dream job right out of the starting gate,” he says. “The job you land today should be more than a paycheck. It should be a stepping stone, an environment to build new skills and try out new ideas, to prepare you for your future and make your dream job happen.”

Your five-year plan should include an honest assessment of what you have to offer. List your existing skills, strengths, and weaknesses. Figure out what kinds of jobs you're qualified for right now, then add what you need to learn to take each step up the ladder.

Pick your companies.

Potential employers are going to ask “why do you want to work here?” It pays to have an excellent answer.

Spend some time outlining the kinds of companies where you'd like to work. List companies that align closely with your values and interests, then work out how to explain how your values line up with the company. Armed with company knowledge, you'll be prepared to give knowledgeable – and interesting – answers throughout your conversation.

Researching companies will also help you find a job where you're more likely to be happier; one that offers the benefits and level of flexibility important to you, promotes from within, welcomes input, and works with causes you believe in.

Think globally.

Your job search is no longer confined to comfortable commuting distance. The Internet makes it possible to work from anywhere, and you may find companies located across the country or on the other side of the world offering exactly what seek.

Automate your search.

To save time, you can automate all or part of your search. Some websites make it easier. LinkedIn, for example, will curate your job search based on categories you choose, send you an email, and offer the option of submitting your profile in lieu of a resume.

Startup Fridayd goes a step further. Using an AI algorithm, it learns your job preferences and submits an application to jobs that match your abilities and preferences, eliminating the tedious work of searching and applying for jobs.

For new grads and recent layoffs, automation makes the numbers game far less depressing. For people changing jobs, it reduces the danger of being caught surfing job boards during work hours. Your employer might even be reading your mail!

There are dozens of job boards and search tools, and each offers different features designed to make finding a job easier. Even Google is finally poised to join the fray, by partnering with existing services.

Spend your time wisely.

The key is to make automation work for you – don't go down the endless rabbit hole of different services. Find the one that works best for you. You could spend all your time searching for a job on every possible website, but today's tools mean you don't have to. Instead, spend that time padding your resume. Join a professional group, take a certification class, or start publishing a blog about the industry you want to break into.

If you lay the groundwork well, your strategy works for you, leaving you more time to build your knowledge and network.

Supportive video