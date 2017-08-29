New Mamas: A Must See Event

As a new Mama I am constantly looking for ways to connect with other Moms-and for events that focus around my new baby girl. I wanted to share one of my newest finds-in the hopes that you will be able to enjoy it as well: The Tiny Tots Fall Boutique in Greenwich, CT!

The great thing about this event is that it brings people together, women volunteer to get early access and its a great way for moms to meet!

Here is a list of all of the volunteer perks:

http://tinytotsconsignment.com/home/volunteer/volunteer-perks-2/

All of the stuff for sale is in great condition: like new or gently used. It's a great way to recycle/reuse items that still hold a lot of value - and for consignors to make a little money in the process. All items that don't sell can be donated at the end of the sale if consignors don't want to pick those items up.

Here is a list of the consignor perks of you are interested: http://tinytotsconsignment.com/consign/consignor-perks/

New this year is a boutique night... Wed, Sept 13th with Putnam and Vine! A great opportunity to meet and mingle!

Tiny Tots regularly partners with a nonprofit, in the past: Mothers for Others, Kids in Crisis. This year, in the new Old Greenwich space, (the "charity night" event that happens before New Mom sale and Public sale) will feature luxury items and a wine tasting. Normally all price points are merchandised together but co-founders and sisters Annie (5 kids) and Mary (6 kids) noticed great buys get lost and this market really appreciates the luxury items. Also, VIP tagging service for busy moms launched this year, great for families that want to consign but don't have the time.

Here is the info on VIP tagging:

http://tinytotsconsignment.com/consign/tagging-service/

Best part of Boutique night is that 100% from ticket sales will be going to the Junior League of Greenwich to support their Positively Me! program.

If I still haven't convinced you to come...there's more! The online social media platform has become a forum for mothers to get news and discuss topics related... a place to connect anchored by these two biannual events spring/fall. So definitely check THAT out! It's a great way for mom's to meet other moms if they are new to motherhood or to the area. Items are 30-90% off so it's really nice for big families to save money but still have quality things for each child.

So, new Mamas, ALL Mamas-be sure to check out these incredible events and join the network! I hope to see you there!

Sincerely,