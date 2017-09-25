New Market, New Challenges: PESU E-Bikes Meet Global Commerce Demands

With the technology development, the market changes rapidly bringing new demands for present-day products. At times, it might be challenging to meet the global demands of the market, as it requires lots of time and research. And in today’s high-speed society, things that are contemporary today get obsolete very soon. That’s why it’s necessary to plan everything ahead and present such a product that will stay unique and contemporary for the nearest future. The product should also be reliable and meet all the needs of the modern consumer. PESU E-bike, a Chinese startup pedelec brand established in 2016, is one of the products that is making its way on the global market today.

German-based Bosch forecasts that one of every three bicycles sold will be an E-bike by 2022, which indicates E-bikes have powerful market potential and are truly well received by European & American people. So, as the research shows E-bikes are getting more and more popular these days, and it’s not surprising, as they come with lots of advantages. With such a bike one can go much longer distances, one wouldn’t sweat as much, and the legs wouldn’t hurt because the built-in power assist system can provide riders with corresponding auxiliary force to protect their knee joints and reduce the chance of getting hurt. Besides, such reliable and well-designed E-bikes with advanced mid-driving technology can help go up steep hills without too many efforts.

In China, more and more office workers and cycling enthusiast have realized pedelec is not only an interesting mountain sports bike equipped with power assist system but also a kind of transportation with the label “comfortable, healthy, environmental-friendly.” So its numerous market potential can’t be underestimated. But the core technology of E-bike is mid-driving power assist which is difficult to master. The number of Chinese companies with their own mid-driving technology in the field of pedelec industry is only in single digits. PESU is one of them.

Taking into account all these demands, with the desire for higher quality products stimulated by the improvement of consumption structure, plus the inevitable influence brought about by the rapid development of the European and American bicycle market, PESU is becoming a rising star in the global E-bike market.

PESU has been focusing on product design, research, and development, marketing and sales of mid-driving pedelec since its inception. With their experienced team, core technology and the leadership of CEO Mr. Jilei Tang, PESU is dedicated to deeply excavating user demands and providing an ultimate riding experience for cyclists.

How does PESU meticulously make products based on the sophisticated understanding of user demands? PESU E-bike comes with a remarkable advantage: the drive unit response time has been reduced to just 10ms, which brings more sensitive and comfortable cycling experience for riders. The power feedback time comes shorter, the body fits bike better. Without almost any delay of feedback speed, cyclists will truly feel the bike and their body are apparently together into an integrated whole. It seems that they are easily controlling a smart and humanized robot rather than a dead machine. With a 350w motor, PESU E-bikes can assist up to 45km/h (28 miles/h) and offer riders auxiliary motive power. It means now you can move quicker, lighter，farther than ever, and conquer higher mountains. It also has a fully automatic winding, the consistency of the motor body has been improved. In addition to the outstanding performance advantages, the light motor also makes the bike body a compact size and nicer look. All makes PESU a classified and impressive E-bike.

PESU E-Bike also employs a bilateral torque sensor, enabling the capability for inducing force of the left and right foot respectively. When riders put their feet on the pedals, the induction data obtained by torque sensors will be transmitted in real-time to the control system, which determines the corresponding assisting power that should be provided to riders to ensure that riders enjoy a comfortable experience, riding with smooth and gentle force.

An excellent technology or product knows no boundaries, and the consumers’ requirements are universal. Both the domestic and foreign market is now calling for highly cost-effective “hot products.” PESU, as one of the forerunners of the Chinese E-bike industry, has the role of acting as both pioneer and leader in this area. PESU is passionate about tackling all challenges and exploring the unknown and has enjoyed breakthrough achievements in relevant areas. PESU E-bikes are getting popular in China and has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to take its first step towards the international market.