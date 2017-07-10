New Mobile Phone Technologies

The increased number of driving related injuries and fatalities resulting from Smartphone use has culminated in the development of a new technology market. While new laws have been passed to regulate mobile phone texting and calling while driving, some of the new technologies provide additional benefits and security features to consumers.

Much of the debate on such laws is based on the issue of driver distraction. Some mobile phone technologies provide additional safety features to reduce distraction while driving. For instance, speed dial features and voice recognition capabilities on some of the latest devices reduce distraction by letting drivers communicate without taking their eyes off the road or taking their hands off the wheel. Such innovations prevent drivers from committing the most obvious mistakes on the road, such a looking down at a keypad or driving with one hand while moving through traffic. While simple self-control may be sufficient, the use of new technologies can go a long way in reducing the number of fatalities.

The Figgers F1 Smartphone provides a perfect example of how technology and innovation can contribute to reducing accident costs, insurance liability, injuries and most importantly, the loss of human lives. The F1 can detect motion on the driver’s side of a USA vehicle and puts itself into safe mode once the car is cruising at over 10 miles an hour. The safe mode feature disables any distractions while driving without missing a single call. The F1 also boasts top of the range hardware components and is equipped with the latest operating system among other advanced features. This amazing device is a product of Figgers communication, a company founded by revered inventor and techprenuer, Freddie Figgers.

Mr Figgers has earned a great reputation for his innovations and quality of service in the Communications industry. Figgers communication is committed to providing nothing short of the best in Cellular, Mobile Broadband, Home phone and International calling services. The company has several amazing packages and also offers the most reliable internet surfing capabilities.

Phone Safety While Driving

Most people are well aware that driving under the influence or overspeeding can increase the likelihood of a car crash. However, recent studies have shown that there is a need to raise awareness on the dangers of mobile phone use while driving. The mobile phone has numerous benefits, it could potentially save lives, but the danger associated with its use at an inappropriate time is very real. Cell-phone use while driving significantly increases the risk of a crash.

Contrary to popular belief, the human brain is unable to multi-task. Rather, it can only switch linearly between tasks. This means there is an element of focus lost when using a phone while driving.p>Texting While Driving

The most recent statistics on the number of traffic accidents linked to distracted driving are sobering. Sadly, texting while driving is currentlythe number one cause of death among teenage drivers. The US government has it that 11 percent of drivers between the ages of 18 and 20 involved in a car accident were texting when they crashed. Findings of research carried out by Automobile Association stated that approximately 50 percent of teens admitted that they text while driving.

Adults are also culprits. According to a survey by AT&T, about 50 percent of American adult drivers admitted that they text while driving. In fact, many of the same individuals pushing for legislation on phone use while driving are themselves, offenders. It’s alarming that although we all know texting while driving is dangerous, we still do it. Experts believe that every time we get an alert on our phones, the brain sends out a signal that makes us happy. Drivers, on the other hand, say they’ve made a habit of compulsively checking on their phones because they say it makes them feel more connected and productive.

Owing to the rising number of accidents and deaths resulting from distracted driving, governments around the world have imposed bans on gadget use and restrictions while driving. Most fines are directed at talking on handheld devices, but the dangers of texting are also increasingly being recognized. Some states have imposed hefty fines for texting violations.