New Mom Must Haves for 10-12 Month Babies

You may not have believed it when your little one was born when everyone told you that soon enough she would be crawling, standing and walking. Babyproofing may have seemed like it would never be necessary but things happen in the blink of an eye. One moment your little one is snuggling in your arms and the next she’s running wild in your apartment. Here are some of our must-haves for this fun and exciting time in your little one’s life.

The Perfect Shoes

Until your little one was standing, it didn’t matter where your shoes came from. All that mattered were that they were cute and matched her outfit, right? But when your baby starts to walk, it’s a whole different ballgame. It’s important to get shoes that encourage healthy walking habits and foot development from the start. So, even though some of your favorite cheapie stores like may offer inexpensive options, I recommend splurging for shoes that are made with healthy development in mind. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, baby shoes should allow their feet to move naturally. Cheap shoes often miss the mark on this.

Also worth noting, make sure to get your baby’s feet measured by a professional. Size does matter when it comes to baby shoes. If shoes don’t fit right it could result in unnecessary stumbling—and trust us, they are already too uncanny to drunken sailors. After way too much time and research, I found a few brands that are fashionable and functional—keeping healthy development the top priority. They’re also all very easy to get on and off—because let’s face it, that needs to be a consideration.

Pediped

The award-winning shoes at Pediped are meant to be the next best thing to bare feet. The American Podiatric Medical Association has recognized these shoes as being beneficial for children's growing feet. They have tons of versatile styles, are made using premium grade leather and use exceptional attention to detail. Their Originals collection is to cute to boot!

Tsukihoshi

Tsukihoshi has been making shoes since 1873 so you know they know what’s up. Tsukihoshi shoes are lightweight, machine washable and come in adorable designs. They have also stayed true for 140 years to the mission to create fun shoes that give children’s feet freedom to move. All shoes have a generous fit in the forefront so your little one can wiggle her toes just like if she was barefoot. While toes are free to move, the heel stabilizer helps the foot’s tendency to over-pronate (landing on the arch side). The light and flexible soles promote natural movements and provide comfort to little feet that are learning how to bend.

Ikiki

Ikiki Shoes offer so many unique qualities that make them stand out. First, the soles are soft and flexible making them extremely comfortable. Each sole also has a different color so kids can easily learn which shoe goes on which foot. The unique high top design gives ankle support and the shoes are made with the softest material to ensure it doesn’t rub the ankle or cause discomfort. Ikiki shoes also each have their own character, name, life and story so your kid will learn to love her first pair of shoes. And then, the cherry on top—the patent-pending adjustable squeaker. The squeaker has been proven to help kids learn how to walk by reinforcing good walking habits—it squeaks with proper heel-to-toe steps (don’t worry though, this feature can be turned off).

See Kai Run

Created by a mom looking for the perfect shoe, See Kai Run shoes are not just adorable, but they take into account that children’s feet are constantly growing and changing. See Kai Run promotes healthy foot development. They’re also flexible to encourage proper balance, gait and stride. They also encourage little toes to move, which helps build strength in muscle and tendons.

Bath Time Fun

Your little one has outgrown the sink but you’re probably not ready for her to sit unassisted in the tub quite yet. Here are a few of our favorite bath time products to make this time easier for everyone.

Bathtub

Now that your little one needs to be in the big tub, I recommend The Right Height® Bath Tub because it saves your back from having to sit bent over the entire time your little one is in the tub. It offers contoured newborn support and then converts into a spacious toddler tub.

Front Row Seat

Summer Infant’s Tubside Seat and Organizer provides a sturdy chair at the perfect height for a parent to assist a baby in the full-size tub. The seat features convenient storage pockets, which old bath toys, soaps and other accessories. When bath time is over, just fold it up and store it until next time.

The Perfect Temperature

Take the guesswork out of bath time with two of our favorite products. The 4Moms Spout Cover serves double duty. It not only helps set the perfect bathwater temperature with its color-coded digital thermometer, but it also protects little ones from bumping their heads on the metal spout. The soft and cushy foam protects against bumps.

And we also love this digital bath temperature turtle. The LCD screen reads red, yellow and green lights that you can quickly monitor and adjust. The Digital Bath Temperature Tester by is the perfect bath safety accessory. The LCD screen is easy to read. Red, yellow, and green LED lights quickly show parents if water is too hot, too cold, or the perfect temperature.

Baby Proof

There is enough info about babyproofing to write an entire book. I highly recommend working with a professional who may spot issues that you won’t. I worked with Sebastien at A+ Childproofing in New York City. He was fast, efficient and pointed out tons of things that we may not have noticed. He was reasonably priced and got the job done in half the time it would have taken us. Plus, I felt secure when he was finished knowing everything was installed properly.

Custom Gate

Now that your little one has outgrown all of her bouncers and swings, it becomes difficult to keep them safely seated in one space. Enter the perfect baby gate. This custom gate by Summer Infant allows parents to configure the gate in odd shaped spaces, extra wide openings and even to create play areas in corners of the home, depending on what you’re looking for. It also happens to be super stylish and allows you to walk through so you’re not constantly climbing over it. This extra wide gate can be used in a 2 or 3 panel configuration, which accommodates 65” to 143” wide spaces. You can also buy more than one if you want to create larger spaces.

Healthy Feeding Accessories

My latest obsession is with Silikids—a silicone feeding frenzy! Because of concerns regarding BPA, lead, PVS and phthalates (and a ton of other compounds in plastic), I try to avoid plastic as much as possible. This can be difficult since it is very convenient and often present in kids products. Enter, Silikids, which is made of Silicone. Because silicon is an inert material, it does not react with food or liquids, keeping it safe. It’s also really durable, flexible and virtually unbreakable. I love the reusable food bags, reusable silicone straws and the Siliskin® "Super" Cups, which are 100% silicone with an embedded stainless steel ring to hold its shape. It won't collapse when gripped. It's also MICROWAVE SAFE. LOVE THIS STUFF. Did I say that already?

Labeling Your Stuff

Now that your kiddo is going places, you are going to need to keep track of your child’s things. Whether it’s at daycare, play dates, or wherever, you’ll be surprised how easy it is to leave behind shoes and clothing. I’m currently obsessed with the iron-on labels by stuck on you. You can choose from a range of colors and designs that are easy to make. They stick on permanently to clothing and even shoes. For easier application you can also choose the stick on labels, which don’t require an iron, however these are only semi-permanent.

Dental Hygiene

There are tons of theories about when you need to start brushing your little one’s teeth. But by 10-12 months no matter who you talk to, most will agree that it’s time to buckle down and make some good oral hygiene habits. For a mere $9.99, you can invest in Summer Infant’s Gentle Vibrations toothbrush. It comes with a gum stimulator and two toothbrush heads. Since we use an electric toothbrush, we figured this will get her used to the sensation when she’s old enough to brush her own teeth. We also own the Summer Infant Finger Toothbrush, which is only $2.99. Our daughter loves chrewing on our fingers so this was the easiest option at first to get her to allow us to brush.

A Monitor That Gives the Whole Picture

To get the best view of your little one, we love this Panorama Digital Color Video Monitor. The camera lens pans and tilts remotely from the parent handheld device. You can also use the enhanced zoom feature as well as take advantage of the fluid 180-degree visibility. The Panorama also allows you to speak to your baby, which lets you soothe your little one if that’s something you find helpful. The Panorama is also an expandable system and you can add cameras to monitor multiple kids in up to four total areas.

The CUTEST Outfits

My absolute favorite line of product right now is Moderne Child. A high-quality line of clothing that sells “Mommy and Me” matching styles. The line is extremely affordable despite a devoted clientele of A-listers. Sizes range from 6 months to 12 years for kids. Match with your little princess in the cutest and chicest outfits (cold-shoulder sweaters, party dresses) and accessories (sunhats, trucker hats, sunglasses). Your heart will melt when you and your little one get all matchy-matchy!