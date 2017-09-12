New 'Monday Night Football' Reporter Suffers Intense Stage Fright

We’ve all experienced stage fright, yes? Well, this was ... stage FRIGHT!!!
A sideline reporter’s rough debut during the Monday Night Football game in Denver transformed him into a viral sensation.
Sergio Dipp, a Mexico City-based reporter who normally works for ESPN Deportes, struggled through his deer-in-the-headlights moment (in his second language, no less) during the Broncos-Chargers game.
Twitter went to town on Dipp. But as For the Win pointed out, he owned the moment with this tweet.
