New 'Monday Night Football' Reporter Suffers Intense Stage Fright

But Sergio Dipp owned the moment.

We’ve all experienced stage fright, yes? Well, this was ... stage FRIGHT!!!

A sideline reporter’s rough debut during the Monday Night Football game in Denver transformed him into a viral sensation.

Sergio Dipp, a Mexico City-based reporter who normally works for ESPN Deportes, struggled through his deer-in-the-headlights moment (in his second language, no less) during the Broncos-Chargers game. 

Twitter went to town on Dipp. But as For the Win pointed out, he owned the moment with this tweet.

