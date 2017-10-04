New Music: Jon Glass feat. Rapper Big Pooh, Chilla Jones, Kali Raps & Ea$y Money "Get It"

Bright, young, up and coming Boston-area producer, Jon Glass is back with another single! Leading up to his debut compilation project, Glass has started to release a song week for the next year! Jon Glass and Glasshouse Productions along side Soulspazm and FiveSe7en Music are proud to present "Get It" which features Rapper Big Pooh, Chilla Jones, Kali Raps and Ea$y Money (Prod. by Jon Glass):