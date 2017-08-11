New Music Review: “I Know You From The 70’s” – Delightful Single From Trevor Drury

Trevor Drury recently dropped a new single, called “I Know You From The 70’s.” And it’s lit! Hailing from Escondido, CA, Trevor is not only a talented singer/songwriter, but an international model, appearing in Details Magazine and working with designers like Hermes, Tom Ford, Robert Geller, Malan Breton and Timo Weiland.

Stylistically, Trevor’s music is best described as pop, flavored with elements from indie rock, jazz, blues and R&B. His musical influences run the gamut from Radio Head to Elvis Presley, along with a variety of genres. When composing music, he often feels as if the music simply spills out, as if coming from some outside source.

“I Know You From The 70’s” starts with a soft synth, followed by a crisp piano and a steady, solid groove that displays a light industrial feel on the bridge. Sidestick provides the primary percussive element. The melody rides the piano and emanates a minimal sonic essence that’s shaded with hints of Latin jazz, pop and a dreamy orchestral impression. Trevor’s vocals remind me of a young Harry Connick, Jr., especially in his inflection and phrasing, which are excellent. The background harmonies reverberate with light, bright effectiveness, while adding depth to the tune.

Lyrically, the tune is chock-full of love, passion, nostalgia, regret and just a hint of bitter sadness. “I saw you standing with long dark hair / Hope in my eyes / Dreams in the air / You turned to me / And said your name / I know you, I know you / A year of my life began that day / I’m sorry love / But I can’t stay / I’ve things to do / Dreams to pursue / But I want you to know / That I love you / I kissed your lips / You took my mouth on a trip / I’m lucky to call you mine / Till the end of time / I’ve never felt a love like this / I’m trying to seek / But I feel weak / City of lights / City of fights / I know you, I know you / Leave me along / Come back to me / Stop twisting my mind / I’m way too kind / You make me feel / Like I’m the worst / Then you come back to me / Say you’ll put me first.”

“I Know You From The 70’s” is an excellent tune with a catchy, expressive melody, great instrumental and vocals harmonies, and the dulcet voice of Trevor Drury. If you’re looking for a favorite singer, Trevor Drury and “I Know You From The 70’s” are the culmination of your search. I can’t wait until he drops an EP or full album.