New Musical Comedy About The Discovery of Fire Sparks Interest!

A love story about cavemen, the discovery of fire, and a prehistoric beach community? Why not? It’s the thing theatre festivals legends are made of, and it’s coming to the , this month as part of the Summerfest Theatre Festival!

Me Prometheus, a new musical comedy by by Simon Riker & Emerson Sieverts may just be quirky and different enough to become one of those “Urinetown” type musicals to stand out and go someplace. At first glance, it sure seems that way.

A wacky, prehistoric romp about the discovery of fire, Me Prometheus begins at the dawn of the ice age, where we meet the lovable GURG tribe, a disconcertingly carefree beachfront community where a frustrated, young, artistic dweeb (HERBERT) is at odds with society-at-large (THE GURG). He spurns the worldview of the tribe’s leader (NEEPAZ), and her daughter and zealot-in-waiting (CLARISSA), who hold fast to the status quo rather than adapting to systems of observation and rational thought, and the craziness (and catchy music) take it from there! Wait, “status quo vs. rational thought?” This sounds eerily modern.

Not really all that new, but certainly still developing and growing, the show began in 2010, and this summer’s production will be the third live iteration. Earlier versions were in the college setting: first at Wesleyan in 2014 as Simon’s senior thesis, and again at William & Mary in 2015, as Emerson’s. And now, here they are in Manhattan looking for a home and growing into a play people are talking about. We sat down to talk to the creators and gain some insight.

Q~ How did you guys meet and when did this idea of a prehistoric musical about fire first spark?

Emerson: We met in 2005 at “choir camp” (The Montreal Boys’ Choir Course), which, as you might guess, was a pretty quirky place. We both loved choral singing and musical theatre, so we were fast friends. There was definitely one late night when we talked about writing a show together, but with me living in Virginia and Simon in New York, and camp being only one week a year, that wouldn’t happen until much later.

Simon: The concept for Me Prometheus came to me in a practice room at Wesleyan at the start of freshman year. I was trying to write a song, but I couldn’t imagine who would ever want to hear to me singing about any of my own problems. So I thought, wouldn’t this be so much easier if it started with a character with a compelling story to tell? Why not try to write a musical? What’s a big thing, something really significant, that’s never had a musical written about it? ...Fire! The discovery of fire! So it really stemmed from a horribly misguided attempt to simplify my songwriting process. I sketched out the basic structure for the show, and then, honestly, lost interest in the idea until Emerson asked me how it was going a few years later, and we decided to collaborate on the project. We figured we could “knock it out in a couple of weeks”, which speaks to the fact that we had absolutely no idea what we were doing.

Q~ The musical has been presented a couple of times on its way to the festival this Summer. Has it changed or grown much and if so, how?

Emerson: Since the premiere at Wesleyan in 2014, it’s gotten so much tighter. The runtime is down from 3 hours to 90 minutes, the cast from 20 to 9, and the band from 14 to 7. It’s been a really exciting challenge to be so ruthless with the material, and it’s forced us to take a hard look at every choice we make on the page.

Simon: This is the first and only musical either of us has ever written, so we’ve really found our voice through the work over the years. We may never run out of opportunities to sharpen the message, the music, and the comedy.

Q~ We know what the story is about, but what about the story do you think is its most endearing or captivating aspect for audiences?

Simon: The familiarity of the premise is a big part of what makes the show interesting. After all, who doesn’t love fire? It’s so universal that anyone can relate, but also so old and mysterious that we could be really imaginative and unrestrained in our storytelling.

Emerson: And even though the show is about early humans, we touch on some themes that really resonate today, especially where climate, crisis, and the relationship between progress and tradition are involved.

Simon: We set out to write a show that’s epic, hilarious, clever, heartwarming, earnest, and socially conscious, because that just feels like what the world needs right now.

Emerson: We’ve ended up with a society of humans that encounters something novel, experiences major setbacks as a result, but fights through those setbacks to come together. It’s critical but uplifting, and best of all, it’s entertaining, too.

Q~ Tell us about the rest of the cast and creative team. Did you recast for the festival or bring your talent with you and work with the same people?

Simon: Most of the folks on the team are theatre professionals we met recently here in NYC, but we did bring in a few talented old friends. The drummer, Nate Repasz, is one of our best friends, and was actually in the original cast, in the role I named after him (The Great Neepaz). The music director, Stephen Ferri, is another friend of mine from Westchester - we’ve been working together in pit bands since we were both in high school. I met our director, Nick O’Leary, in 2015 at the Summer Theatre of New Canaan, where he was the Associate Director and I was the Associate Music Director, and it’s been a real pleasure to experience more of his work firsthand. I should also mention Lexie Frare (Choreographer), Benedict Braxton-Smith (Associate MD), and Anthony Bruno (Associate Director), each of whom I’ve known for years and we’re thrilled to have on board.

Q~ How different is the festival process from earlier productions? Did you find it helped or hindered the process?

Simon: The most important difference between this time and earlier productions is that now we’re in New York. It’s so incredible to be working with pros, and also a such huge opportunity to be able to reach a NY audience.

Q~ Is your main focus this musical right now, or do you have other projects in the works? If so, what's in the works?

Emerson: Right now, Me Prometheus is it! It’s been in progress for 7 years, and we’ll keep going as long as it continues to be so rewarding. We love this goofy caveman show, and can’t imagine turning our focus away anytime soon! That being said, we do have an exciting concept for a short-form, surrealist series based on the exploits of one of Simon’s real-life neighbors - Gary: The Musical.

Q~ Where would you like to see this musical go after the festival? What are your plans for the work?

Emerson: We don’t have a set destination in mind for Me Prometheus. While it is of course currently a staged musical comedy, we feel it has the potential to go in a number of directions, and really don’t want to rule anything out at this stage.

Simon: That being said, we’re hoping to continue to build off of this festival production with another run in Manhattan.

Q~ Who is your ideal audience and why do you think that is?

Simon: The show has pretty broad appeal. It’s been a hit with college students, but also with parents and professors. It’s strange but not highbrow.

Emerson: To enjoy Me Prometheus, you have to be a fan of catchy tunes, a lover of the surreal and absurd, and brave enough to your suspend disbelief to see the meaning in some totally off-the-wall anachronisms. This isn’t your typical musical, but because of the aforementioned universality of its subject matter, no matter which jokes you get and which you don’t, you still come away feeling a little bit warmer than when you got there.

ME PROMETHEUS A CAVEMAN LOVE STORY by Simon Riker & Emerson Sieverts opens at the Summerfest Theatre Festival Competition July 11th, 2017. Tickets are selling fast, so order your tickets today here: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2939663

Performance Dates are July 11, 2017 @ 6:15PM, July 15, 2017 @ 8:30PM, and July 16, 2017 @ 1PM.