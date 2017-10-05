New Podcast star finder,Play podcast “Roll for Combat”, now available at iTunes

New York NY (September 26th, 2017), Roll For Combat, an actual starfinder play is now available to listen at iTunes. It has just been released and is available for subscription. Roll For Combat is focused on a group of 5 friends who also happen to be life-long enthusiasts of RPG. They gather themselves together to play the newly released Paizo RPG, Starfinder and a campaign about Dead Suns Adventure Path.

The first episode marks an introduction for the listeners to a lead developer on the World of Warcraft who’s been involved in this development for over ten years, John Staats. A Quora editor who has been running the business for 5 years now, Jason McDonald. Stephen Glicker, this man has got an experience of over 14 years in podcasting and more than 20 years of involvement in the gaming industry. Chrish Beemer who has some 40 years of experience in RPG and Bob Merkee who has been known as a geek cred for more than 45 years now.

The first show also features Thurston Hillman as the Developer for the Starfinder Society of Organized Play from Paizo and happens to act as tour guide and introduces the listeners to the world of Starfinder and Organized Play.

The GM and the host of the show, Stephen Glicker delivers his first speech as quoted “We have over 170 years of combined RPG experience,” He says engaging his audience and further add “Our group have been playing together for over a decade and we wanted to bring our experience and friendships to a larger audience. Plus, we fight a lot, and who doesn’t love to hear five geeks having an argument on RPG rules?”

The campaign of the Dead Suns Adventure Path is powered by Paizo and will depict the experiences of the cast under a weekly program. Also, the show has some huge gifts to offer to its audience as well, it is celebration its launch alongside a “Big Podcast Launch Giveaway” with over $1000 in prizes and will be giving away weekly prizes for ten weeks, starting now. If you are a listener and you are amazed by this offer then we would like to inform you that you can win Amazon gift cards, Roll for Combat t-shirts, unique RPG content and much more, simply by doing what you do and that is listening to the show regularly. Plus, everyone who enters the contest will win a unique prize. To listen to the podcast, visit http://rollforcombat.com and Roll For Combat on iTunes.