New Project Yields Profound Wine

It’s not often a wine made in California strikes me as “profound.” Don't get me wrong, the Golden State makes delicious wines. The usually reliable climate in most of California’s winemaking regions leads to steady ripening and big, full-bodied, fruit forward wines. Some are capable of maturing into beauties.

But for a young California wine to remind me of experiences I’ve occasionally had with old Barolo or mature white Burgundy? Those rare moments of awe when you sit in silence with a wine, sensing secrets and mysteries embedded there along with the sublime pleasure one is experiencing. That, for me, is an encounter with something profound.

And that’s what I experienced sampling wines from a new producer whose first releases are made from grapes grown in the west Sonoma Coast as well as Napa’s Diamond Mountain.

“Chamboulé” is the past participle of “chambouler,” an obscure French verb meaning variously to shatter, shake, turn upside down or upset. In other words, “disrupted.” That’s the intriguing name chosen by the philosophical French Canadian winemaker who co-creates these wines in partnership with an American winemaker who grew up in Sonoma.

Both winemakers--François Morissette and Matt Taylor--trained in Burgundy. That’s where they learned ancient winemaking techniques and practices they employ in their project today.

Richard Jennings Matt Taylor & François Morissette

That includes long macerations and extended contact between the wine, expended yeast cells and grape skin debris. In whatever vessel--neutral barrel, demi-muid, steel tank or concrete egg--the wine matures, it is left undisturbed on these lees until being racked right before bottling. Another old technique they employ is preserving and kegging those fine lees after racking, introducing them to wine from a subsequent vintage to “educate” the new wine. They explain this can help “fill out” the new wine when it appears to have “holes.”

François explains he doesn’t have to worry about sugar content in California. He characterizes this ripeness as “horizontal fatness,” and says the challenge is to achieve a “vertical” dimension as well. The cool sites they draw from ripen while preserving good acidity. He claims they get that extra complexity from the grape skins, which therefore have to be optimal. François says they regularly chew on the skins to determine when that point is reached.

In addition to his Burgundian background, Matt brings to the collaboration years of experience as both winemaker and vineyard manager at Araujo, and as winemaker for Reuling Vineyard in Russian River.

A large, balding, bear of a man, with a ready smile and sunny disposition, Matt initially seems an unlikely partner for the relatively compact, long haired, intense and mystically oriented François. Nonetheless, the image that comes to my mind as I taste through with them is that they could have been monk winemaking colleagues from centuries back, bringing out the best in each other and from the vineyards of Burgundy that were once the near exclusive province of the Benedictine and Cistercian orders.

Richard Jennings Vigneron François Morissette outside the "monastery

That mental image suddenly makes even more sense when François himself describes their current winemaking facility as a “monastery.” A two-story, wooden structure located down a quiet, dusty road in the outskirts of Forestville, it was built in the 1920’s to house apple orchard harvests and converted to a winery in the 1940s. He contrasts it with the “shopping mall” vibe of Sonoma’s Custom Crush, where the project started.

The Buddhist inscriptions and rich, Tibetan monastery-like orange and red colors with which they’ve decorated their portion of the building, whose other tenants are a boutique marijuana grower and coffee bean roaster, add to the sense this is a place for contemplation and spiritual introspection alongside the practice of winemaking.

I guess I shouldn’t have been so surprised then that their wines speak to me so profoundly.

Winery walls at Chamboulé

François and Matt’s initial releases, from the 2014 vintage, are a Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Cabernet Franc. My full tasting notes on these wines appear on my website here. Suffice it to say, these are incredibly impressive debut wines.

I adore Cab Franc, and the inaugural Chamboulé version--with its complexity, textural richness and long finish--is simply one of the best Cabernet Francs I’ve ever tasted. I rate it 95+ points. My rating on the Pinot Noir is 94 points, and it will reward at least two or three years aging. The Chardonnay is a beauty too, scoring 93+ points for me, for its exceptional richness, long finish and good balancing acidity. This wine, and many of the others, also have an appetizing salinity to them, which François attributes to the long lees contact. To purchase the wines, or add yourself to the winery mailing list, click here.

I also had the opportunity to taste a dozen barrel samples at the winery. These young wines, which include a Cabernet Sauvignon from Diamond Mountain and an estate Pinot Noir, made me even more excited about the future of this project.