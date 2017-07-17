New Resorts Coming to Disney Parks Including One That's Out of This World

Today, Disney Vacation Club welcomed its 14th resort with the opening of Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Resort. The new DVC Resort features 184 “rustically elegant” accommodations including Deluxe Studios, one- and two-bedroom Villas, three-bedroom Grand Villas and unique Waterfront Cabins.

Recently, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Resort underwent other enhancements to the resort’s amenities including a re-imagining of the former Hidden Springs Pool into Boulder Ridge Cove. The Cove is themed to the legendary mining history of the Northwest featuring a zero-depth entry pool, a whirlpool spa and first-come, first-served cabanas. Recently, Disney added a brand-new sports court, BBQ pavilions and a refurbished fire pit and movie area. Opening later this year, Salon by the Springs, where guests can get pool-side manicures, pedicures and hair services.

The Walt Disney Company New Tower at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

This past February, Disney announced that over the next two years there will be big changes coming to Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort. The resort, which currently has a little over 1,900 rooms, will receive a new 15-story tower, overlooking Lake Dorado, that will add 500 rooms - including suites and concierge level service. In addition to the new tower, the current guest rooms will be refurbished, as well as transforming the resort’s grounds with floating gardens and an island oasis that connects the resort to a series of bridges.

Like Disney’s Contemporary Resort Hotel, on the top floor of the new tower will be a rooftop restaurant. And like its modern cousin, diners will have an unobstructed view of the nighttime fireworks from every Disney Park.

This past weekend at Disney’s biennial D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, The Walt Disney Company surprised fans with big announcements in their animation, film, and parks and resorts divisions. Usually it’s new films and attractions that generate the most excitement, however sharing the spotlight this year are upcoming new resorts.

Walt Disney World will see two new additional resorts in the future - a Star Wars-themed resort and a new DVC resort.

The Walt Disney Company Planned Star Wars-themed immersive resort

Although no location was given for The Star Wars-themed resort, it is generally assumed it would be near Disney’s Hollywood Studios and their upcoming themed land, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. This yet unnamed resort will fully immerse guests into the world of Star Wars. They will get their own storyline, mission to complete, and wear Star Wars-themed attire.

“From the second you arrive, you will become a part of a Star Wars story, said Bob Chapek, Walt Disney Parks & Resorts Chairman. “You’ll immediately become a citizen of the galaxy, and experience all that entails, including dressing in the proper attire. Once you leave Earth, you will discover a starship alive with characters, stories, and adventures that unfold all around you. It is 100 percent immersive and the story will touch every single minute of your day, and it will culminate in a unique journey for every person who visits.”

The Walt Disney Company Planned Star Wars themed immersive resort

Every Cast member at the new resort will also be in full Star Wars attire. The resort will have “windows,” however they will not look out on to the real world, but into space - the world of Star Wars. During their visit, if it doesn’t have to do with Star Wars, guests will not see it. It’s Disney’s “most experiential concept ever,” Chapek said. “It’s unlike anything that exists today.”

The second resort coming to the Walt Disney World Resort will be a new Disney Vacation Club resort - Disney’s Riviera Resort. This 300-room resort, which is expected to open in the fall 2019, will rise from the recently razed sections of Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort.

The Walt Disney Company Disney’s 15th DVC Property - Disney’s Riviera Resort

“We’re thrilled to announce plans for a new Disney Vacation Club property called Disney Riviera Resort coming to Walt Disney World Resort,” Chapek said. “Our Vacation Club Members are among our most loyal fans, and we think that they will love what we have planned, especially the rooftop restaurant that will offer unbelievable views of nighttime spectaculars at both Epcot and Hollywood Studios.”

D23 Planned - Disney’s The Art of Marvel Resort at Disneyland Paris

Over at Disneyland Paris, Disney’s Hotel New York will get a makeover when it’s re-imagined into a Marvel-themed resort hotel.

“We’re going to create a hotel at Disneyland Paris that would make Tony Stark proud,” Chapek said. “I’m thrilled to announce ... The Art of Marvel will transport our guests to the action-packed, inspiring world of Super Heroes including Iron Man, The Avengers, and Spider Man among others!”

And finally, what could be considered floating hotels, Chapek announced that in addition to the two new recently announced cruise ships, Disney will be adding a third ship. This addition will eventually bring the fleet of ships to seven in total.

The Walt Disney Company/D23 Bob Chapek, Walt Disney Parks & Resorts Chairman

All three ships will be built at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany. The previous two that were announced have a scheduled completion date of 2021 and 2023 and the additional ship is scheduled to be completed in 2022.

“We decided two ships wouldn’t be enough to hold all of the exciting new experiences we have been dreaming up to take family cruise vacations to a whole new level with immersive Disney storytelling, world-class family entertainment, and imaginative innovations that are fantastically fun and uniquely Disney,” Chapek, said.