New School Year, New Photo Op With Fine Art School Portraits

Elena Blair, a Seattle-based photographer who teaches courses through Click Photo School and on her own platforms, has done many things to grow her custom portraiture business in the past seven years. One of the most successful ventures she has undertaken has been the launch of her Fine Art School Portrait service, which replaces the typical cheesy school photo with an heirloom quality portrait.

Elena was inspired to begin offering Fine Art School Portraits by her friend Michelle L. Morris, who pioneered the gene and also teaches a course on Fine Art School photography. For Elena, providing Fine Art School Portraits for select private schools puts her front and center with her target market: families with young children. Not only is the actual profit from school portrait sales significant, it has kept her portrait business bookings steady.

The model Elena has developed works with all age groups and school sizes. Using her approach, Elena has photographed thousands of children ranging from the age of five months (daycare/preschools) all the way through high school age children. She has photographed schools with as few as 60 children and as big as 700 children.

Elena has also educated hundreds of photographers in the industry with my her person and online workshop, Schooled to help other photographers thrive in this industry.

Elena’s goal is to provide a better school portrait experience for the families who attend the schools with whom she works. Her ultimate goal is to capture the true essence of the child’s personality with her lens. Elena never forces a smile and encourages natural and even serious expressions.

Getting natural expressions in school portraits is key to Elena’s style and she is often asked how she achieves such genuine expressions in the short time I spend with each child. Below she shares her top tips. Many of these tips can be used during regular family sessions outside of the school setting as well.

Here are some tips on achieving a natural expression in a very short amount of time:

1. Ask the younger child if they can see your eye in the lens, or ask them if they can see the rainbow in your lens. This brings out a curious and serious expression.

2. Don’t be afraid to act silly to get younger kids to relax. Elena will often make fart noises or play peek a boo with her camera.

3. With the teens, Elena jokes around and acts very relaxed. She will say things like “I promise this won’t be painful.” Sometimes just having a quick conversation allows the child to relax into a natural face. When they realize that you aren’t asking them to do something strange or unnatural with their bodies they loosen up.

4. Elena gives the older children the freedom to not smile. As soon as I say, “okay, you can just give me a serious face, no smile necessary,” their face relaxes and she gets an awesome pensive expression that very often reflects their personality at the time.

5. Don’t ask for anything other than a genuine expression and do not have any expectations about what a child’s expression should be. Just allow the child to be themselves, whoever that may be, without asking them to smile. Elena shoots on a plain black backdrop which keeps the look clean and modern and in line with the Fine Art theme - and keeps the focus on the child without any bright colors or props as distractions.

If you are interested in pursing Fine Art School Portraits as part of your photography business, Elena shares some advice.

Here are a few things to consider before approaching a school:

1. Have a portfolio of at least 10 children to present to the school. You can build this portfolio by photographing your own children, friend’s children, or neighbors. Any child will work. Elena recommends getting a variety of ages to include. Put out a simple model call on social media if you don’t already know a group of children.

2. Be prepared to present a list of your packages and prices. The schools you will be working with will want to see your prices right away.

3. Get organized and have a complete draft of the entire process, including details about how photo day will run, how long it will take for the galleries to be posted, and how long the parents can expect to wait for their prints.

Offering Fine Art School Portraits is a wonderful way to grow your photography business and can greatly expand the number of families you are able to reach in your market.

