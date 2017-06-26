New Snapchat Update Will Create Stalkers!

Snapchat updated recently creating a “Snap Map” which reveals your location and all the people you have on your snapchat. When I say reveal the location, I mean literally down to the square meter of where you are currently stood. Now for a content creator and online entity like myself this is a concern as I have many people on my snapchat that I do not know personally but they enjoy my content and are fans of my YouTube channel (Youtube.com/dudeyrhino). Now I am sure 99.9% of them are great people! But this is the internet so lets face it, their is bound to be the odd person out there that would probably end up driving to my house to meet me. This goes for lots of YouTubers and celebrities alike that use Snapchat to share their content. I use Ghost Mode, and thank god for that feature, but I am sure many people will not and this in my opinion is dangerous. I highlight in the video, in a comical, satirical way, some of the dangers of this new update, including the scope for pedophiles, stalkers and people will ill intentions against certain individuals such as someone with a grudge. Anyway please enjoy the video, if you do, come over to my channel and subscribe!