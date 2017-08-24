New Study Shows That Teenagers With BFFs Have Less Anxiety as Adults

With back-to-school season in full swing, parents need to take note of a new study on teenage social habits: Teenagers who focus on the quality of their friendships tend to be mentally healthier as adult as opposed to those kids who focus on quantity over quality. At least that’s what a recent study by researchers at the University of Virginia shows.

In short— popularity in high school may actually be damaging to your mental health.

I saw this first hand this summer.

As I sat across from a high school friend, Seema, at Café Lalo in Manhattan earlier this year, I couldn’t get over her sense of calm. She brought her 8 month old— and for those who have been to Café Lalo, you know that it’s hardly a place to bring a baby. Yet she seemed unfazed. In fact, as we caught up (we hadn’t seen one and other in over ten years), I realized that nothing in her life fazed her. This was a stark contrast from myself. While I’m a calm person now, my calm came from years of meditation and practice. I had to teach myself to be calm. She seemed naturally calm.

Why?

Seema and I both grew up in each other’s back yards. Literally. We both grew up with very similar families of similar descent and of similar means We both had parents who pushed us to achieve.

Here’s the difference— Seema always had a strong circle of BFFs. And I always sought the biggest circles— which over the years meant I’d foregone many potential BFFs.

As we parted ways, she said to me “can I give you one piece of personal advice?”

Uh oh, I thought. Here it comes.

“My friendships are my rock. I advise you to invest in the friendships you have.”

These words stayed with me. In front of me sat a woman who seemed to have life’s usual anxieties, yet she felt naturally grounded. And as I walked back to Central Park, I thought about why. Since adolescence, Seema had her well established childhood BFFs to hold her hand through all of life’s ups and downs.

That’s the kind of thing that keeps you grounded, I realized.

The study itself, led by Rachel K. Narr, a PhD candidate in clinical psychology at the University, lays out the difference between the types of friendships kids make in high school— and the link to their mental health as adults.

Those adolescents who sought deep, meaningful friendships in high school were more likely to have lower anxiety as adults. And those who were popular among the masses showed greater anxiety as adults.

"Our research found that the quality of friendships during adolescence may directly predict aspects of long-term mental and emotional health," says Narr.

The reason behind this difference has to do with the idea that teenagers are developing their sense of self. While popularity is based largely on pleasing the masses, deep personal friendships are not as focused on that. They are more focused on authenticity.

It’s the idea that pleasing the masses is much harder than working one person at a time. Consensus is hard to achieve and if a person is chasing mass approval, they have an uphill battle. You can’t please everyone.

As adults, many of us understand this. But for younger, developing brains, this idea is harder to understand. People have a tendency to think that the group is always right. For adolescent brains, the failure to appease a group can result in feelings of inadequacy.

However, the acceptance a teenager gets from his or her best friend promotes an overall better self image.

As many of us are sending out kids back to school this week, the big takeaway here is that parents need to help their children nurture close friendships within their adolescent years.