New Venture Capital Fund Gives Latino Entrepreneurs Great Opportunities

Despite the political climate in the United States and all of its talk about building walls, many leaders are taking initiative to build bridges. LEAP Global Partners (LEAP) is one such leader. They have launched an early stage venture capital fund called LEAP Partners I. LEAP’s mission is simple and powerful. It wants to develop, connect and invest in talented Latin American entrepreneurs working on impactful global solutions in the areas of finance, marketplaces, health, education, shared economy and media. LEAP is a cross-border partnership with strategic Limited Partner network that include members of some of the most prominent family-owned enterprises in Mexico, as well as US investors, and will primarily focus on US Latino and Mexico based entrepreneurs.

LEAP Global Partners has announced the launch of its first early stage venture capital fund, LEAP Partners I. Their mission is to develop, connect and invest in talented Latin American entrepreneurs working on impactful global solutions in the areas of finance, marketplaces, health, education, shared economy and media. LEAP has taken their first step by launching their fund, working with influential family-owned enterprises in Mexico and hopes to zone in on working with both Latino entrepreneurs in the United States and Mexico.

LEAP Partners I is run by Latino entrepreneurs with years of experience across multiple fields. According to Roman Leal, Managing General Partner of LEAP Partners I, “Only one percent of all venture capital-backed companies is Latino-owned. Our hope is that our investment fund, strategic LP network and co-investment partners will serve as a catalyst to the next wave of global innovation by identifying, connecting and investing in the most talented entrepreneurs across the Americas.”

The US Census Bureau estimates around 28% of Americans will be Latino by 2050. LEAP is providing a need for a growing demographic shift in the US. LEAP clearly hopes to give Latinos opportunities that many non-Latino owned venture capital funds here in the United States might not provide. By investing in Latinos in the US and Mexico, these growing businesses can give back and expand all over Latin America. Meaning, the potential for widespread economic growth for Latinos worldwide is incredible.

The new fund has seen immense capital from both government organizations and private companies. LEAP has announced its early stage investments in two disruptive Latino-led companies, Listo of San Jose, & PayStand of Scotts Valley. These investments could help bridge the gap between Latin American entrepreneurs and US Latino entrepreneurs, providing both with economic opportunity. With the increase in tech and business across Latin America, LEAP is putting a spotlight on business opportunities advantageous to both parties, and is wise by devoting their energy to the growing Latin American marketplace.

Pablo Perez, Partner at LEAP, is enthusiastic about the vision of the fund. He said, “LEAP is excited to invest in the Latino tech ecosystem and work with some of the most talented entrepreneurs that are developing the most disruptive global solutions.”

Entrepreneurs working with LEAP are excited for the potential the fund provides for the Latino community. “We are excited to collaborate with LEAP Global Partners in our journey to provide life changing financial services to the large underserved US Hispanic community,” said Samuel Ulloa, Co-Founder of Listo. Jeremy Almond, CEO of PayStand also had nothing but kind words to say. “The partners at LEAP have the operating experience and the connections, to help startups lead the next wave of digital transformation across the Americas,” Almond commented. With all the accomplishments LEAP has had thus far, it is clear they have the potential to be seen years from now as pioneers for one of the greatest financial opportunities too many other funds are ignoring, helping Latinos empower their businesses and expand to better economies all across the Americas.