New York Burners Banks The Largest Reservoir Of Superhumans For A Secret Consciousness Study

New York City has been the capital of the world for almost a century, and if there's anywhere on the planet with the most condensed population of people with superpowers, it is most likely New York, and where DOMLO situated.

In my latest article about the DOMLO phenomena, I got inspired by the idea of a few artists forming a government, and how quickly it became a thing. But after visiting Gratitude Migration, a Burning Man-inspired gathering at the shores of New Jersey, I realized the magnitude of the phenomena. At the entrance of the largest consciousness festival on the east coast, most officially, there was a DOMLO form filling station. The festival designated a form filling station with DOMLO agents. Every person who entered was encouraged to fill out a form confessing their superpowers. The form defines the degrees of one's abilities as they know it, identifying information, consents, and boundaries. The Agent stamps the filled form with a Top Secret, confidential stamp, and states 'DOMLO will contact you'. I have never seen anything like this!!! It is something between a franchise like the WWE for wrestling, but of a fake secret agency, also by collecting all the forms they are creating something like the Star Wars’s school of Jedi, with an edge of Matrix or fight club.

I asked few people at the festival what they think of DOMLO, heres what i got, “Its real, its not real, it’s everything”, said a very colorful hooper.

“It is somewhere between sarcasm and reality, you are not sure if they are joking or not, however, we are talking here about psychic abilities after all.” Said Brent, producer at the Festival.

I asked an official DOMLO agent with a big square sunglasses what is DOMLO? And he answered frankly “It is difficult to explain.”

Photo by Dada Gunamuktananda.

DOMLO, the Department of Odd Missions and lay Offs, is created by Brooklyn artists who play themselves. They further their mission as talent agents within society by being the most influential culture creators of their era. To this moment, the department collected over 5,000 forms during contemporary events, festivals, and fundraisers, in New York City, Governor Island, and New Jersey.

DOMLO also provides a foundation to support the local art community in New York with the DOMLO Center, for Fashion, design, art, theater, and vintage of all kinds. DOMLO Center is unique massive space designed to provide local makers with an adept environment for events, unique international connections and assistance in raising DIY project awareness.

DOMLO hosts interviews with celebrities, mentors, deep thinkers, actors, comedians, and people showing signs of oddness. The interviews alternate between a real Investigation to a surreal comedy about special powers, their use, and other IntentioMagnetic activities.