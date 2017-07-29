New York City Drag Superstar Tina Burner-"Laughter Is Truly The Best Medicine"!

Carson Kressley once told me “For me, drag queens make the world go round”. That sentence pinpoints exactly how I feel about these talented and hard working gals. I featured a group of gals last year including drag superstars like Alexis Michelle and and Peppermint, who both were featured on this past season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”. Since there are so many hard working and incredibly talented ladies in New York City and beyond, I decided to do another profile series, kicking it off with the indomitable Tina Burner. This pageant and comedy queen is one of the premier queens of New York City, and her scorching performances can only be matched by her eye-popping and uber creative costumes. I sat down to chat with Ms. Burner about how she got started in drag, what it’s like to be one of the hottest queens on Fire Island, and what some of her favorite career moments have been so far.

For those that have never seen Tina Burner on stage, how would you describe your performance style and “drag” as a whole? I don’t believe in taking life too seriously and that being able to laugh, enjoy, and immerse yourself in life is key. That being said, Tina Burner likes to use drag as a platform to be able to touch on sensitive subjects and even political matters. She’s provocative, quick, and clever, while still being thought provoking and pushing the envelope. She doesn’t have to do death drops and cooter slams, she just wants to be able to have the power to change someone’s day or brighten their mood. Laughter truly is the best medicine.

You are known to perform some real dance floor stompers as well as some great mixes. How do you choose your material? Any favorites that really stand out? As far as choosing material, I pick a topic I like, do weeks of researching online, and then see how I can put it together in a way where it flows and get’s people thinking. Sometimes it’s just as easy as picking something that will piss people off and then putting a funny spin on it (LOL)!

For favorites, by far, the number I’m working on now for Miss Comedy Queen Nationals is my favorite, but you’ll have to check back in after August 14th for more on that! I did a huge, classic tap number for Miss D’America back in September 2015 with six costume changes, different sets, back up dancers, etc. and while it took a lot to put it together, it was definitely one of my favorites to perform. As far as my every day classics, I am known as New York City’s mix queen. I have over 300 mixes in my repertoire, some of my favorites are “Crazy”, “Work Bitch”, and of course, “Sally O’Malley.”

How did Tina Burner get her start in the extremely competitive New York City drag scene? I was working at a bar and the karaoke host called out, and since they knew I could sing, they asked me if I had ever done drag before. I had only ever done it at a Fire Island invasion before, but I said yes, threw on some lip gloss, slapped on a shake-n-go wig, and Tina Burner was born.

It’s so hard to stand out in New York City and in drag; how have you carved out your own niche?I don’t try to be anyone else that I’m not. I’m very authentic and genuine and Tina Burner is just a more exaggerated version of myself. I’m also a workaholic and believe in taking the time to do things right. I believe you should always put in 180%.

What are some of your career highlights so far? Raising ten thousand dollars for “We are Orlando” was really amazing. Seeing the community come together during such a tragedy was a great thing to be a part of and something I’m really proud of. Winning pageants is always a highlight because you are getting recognition for your hard work.

What is left that you want to achieve as Tina Burner? Any aspirations to be on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” perhaps? I would love to be able to bring my drag to a broader audience. To break down the barrier of the labels and stigma of doing drag. To take over the world! One homosexual at a time…

Speaking of “Drag Race” several New York City girls have won. How do you think the show as a whole has been for the drag community? Just like anything, I think it has its ups and downs. I think people feel they can become famous over night because of social media and it’s not just about that. I also feel people can watch drag queens from the comfort of their own home and are less inclined to come out to venues to support in person. However, on the other hand, it’s opened so many doors and brought drag into the homes of people who otherwise may have never seen it or been exposed to it, and that has really helped broaden their views and maybe changed their perspective. It’s also helped give kids and people who maybe have felt like they don’t belong or they’re different, an opportunity to see that there are others just like them.

You are the one of the most popular queens to hit Fire Island and your costume this year was a real showstopper. What is it about Fire Island that brings out the best of Tina Burner? Fire Island is a destination where people actually come to SEE drag. It has a history and legacy of drag and performers. In New York City, people stumble into a bar, stumble into a show. Fire Island is a place that breathes drag and diversity. People are out there to see us and appreciate the art of performing.

What do you do when Tina Burner is not on stage? Prepare for Tina Burner to be on stage. lol. Really though, I’m usually sewing or making mixes, putting together concepts and organizing my life. I also like to run and do marathons whenever I can, and of course, the movies with all of the buttered popcorn.

The gay community has had a very trying year and politically things are very dark. What do you think are the biggest issues facing our community and what do you see as your part in helping to address them? Acceptance is the biggest issue facing our community. At every show, if there is someone who is not gay, someone who has never been to a drag show, someone who doesn’t know what it’s like to live the life we lead, I feel like it’s my responsibility to educate them about a world they don’t know. To show them at the end of the day, we are all the same and we all do want the same basic essentials in life, we just go about it in different ways.

What does “pride” mean to you? Pride means to me never being afraid to be yourself, flaws and all.

Most importantly’-where can people see you perform?! Right now, you can find me:

Mondays at The Ritz for “Get It Together Mondays” at Midnight

Wednesdays at Barracuda for “Gurlesque” at 11:30pm

Thursdays at Barracuda for “Star Search” at Midnight

Fridays at Cherry’s On The Bay for “Gurlesque” at 11pm

Saturdays at Intermezzo for “Electro Brunch” at 2pm