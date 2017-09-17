New York City's Great White Way Gal Cacophony Daniels-"If I'm Given The Choice Between Fierce or Funny-I Always Choose Funny"!

Maybe it’s the strong woman characters or the sometimes even stronger material, but for many queens, Broadway and being a drag queen are a natural fit (check out a seasoned queen tearing into “And I’m Telling You” or anything in “Gypsy” for reference). Cacophony Daniels is a trained actor, a live Broadway singer and is now blessing New York City with her talents weekly at Broadway Mondays at Hardware Bar. I chatted with this dynamic entertainer about her diva influences (from Debra Messing from Bette Midler) to her Great White Way paved road to her drag career, and why playing a “Mama” on stage is one of her ultimate goals, but being a Daddy off-stage is where her heart truly is.

For those that have never seen Cacophony Daniels on stage, how would you describe your performance style and “drag” as a whole? Cacophony is a live-singing, high-belting showgirl. I sing a ton of Broadway and standards, heavily influenced by Bette Midler, Elaine Stritch, and everything Disney (and all in the original female keys), but I’m known to throw in a pop tune if the setting calls for it. I LOVE a medley! (I think nowadays the children call them “mashups” or “mixes…”) If given a choice between fierce or funny, I always pick funny. As far as makeup and hair are concerned, the bigger the better darling! Too much is not enough! I love a “look,” but often for shows I’ll go more for what I can move around in… and what I can travel in on the subway! Aside from my shoes (never less than 6 inches) I always arrive to a gig completely ready to go. One never knows if the MTA will get me there an hour early or just in time.

You are known to perform some obscure and favorite Broadway numbers and are a true showgirl. How do you choose your material? Any favorites that really stand out? My material is pretty much anything I used to sing in the shower as a teenager and never thought I’d get to perform on stage. It’s just like Amy Poehler says in her book about writing her own sketches: when I’m Cacophony, I can sing whoever I want. A pint-sized gay man will never be cast as Fanny Brice, but Cacophony can belt out “Don’t Rain on My Parade” and make money doing it! My favorites change as I learn new material, but “At Last” is a song I really connect with that I always love to sing. The number I think most gets audiences going is when I do “Belle” from the original “Beauty and The Beast” film as all the characters.

How did Cacophony Daniels get her start in the extremely competitive New York City drag scene? There’s an adage for actors in the audition room: always say, “yes." The man in my dress is an actor, and got an audition to play a drag queen on the NBC series “The Mysteries of Laura.” In the audition, I was asked if I performed regularly as a drag queen, so of course I said, “yes!" I’d dressed up for Halloween before, and played Mary Sunshine in “Chicago”, but hadn’t ever thought to pursue drag as a career until that point. All signs seemed to be pointing that way though, so I entered Sutton Lee Seymour’s live-singing drag contest “Sing Queen!” that she was hosting at the time… and the rest is history. Who would have thought we’d end up hosting Broadway Mondays together every week?!?

It’s so hard to stand out in New York City and in drag; how have you carved out your own niche? The best way to be yourself is also a horrible cliche: be yourself. Do YOU, the best YOU, at all times. Those who like you will like you, and those who don’t wouldn’t have liked you anyway no matter what you did, so why compromise who you are? I stand out because I’m like no one else and no one else is like me.

What are some of your career highlights so far? Well, appearing in drag on network TV opposite a Debra Messing on network TV was a definite high point! But another big honor has been teaming up with Sutton Lee Seymour for Broadway Mondays at Hardware. I’m still in awe of her talent and humor, and it means so much that I get to share a stage with her. I also won a Bistro Award this year for my cabaret debut “Under The ‘C’: Cacophony Daniels sings Howard Ashman,” which I followed up by opening the Late Night Drag series at 54 Below with another cabaret show, “Wanna Bette?,” my tribute to Bette Midler.

What is left that you want to achieve as Cacophony Daniels? Any aspirations to be on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Perhaps? Oh darling, I’d never turn down that kind of exposure! But all I’ve ever wanted to do was perform and hopefully make a living doing it. “Drag Race” isn’t the only way to achieve that, as queens have proved since before the time of the show, and continue to do. I’d love to bring my cabaret acts around the world and run them longer in New York… and then play all the big belty female roles as Cacophony: Mame. Mamma Rose. Mamma Morton. Basically all the Mammas.

Speaking of “Drag Race”several NYC girls have won. How do you think the show as a whole has been for the drag community? “Drag Race” has been amazing for all drag queens! It’s lifted the art form up into the greater cultural zeitgeist. We all hear rumors about certain queens being divas or treating local queens (girls who HAVEN’T been on the show) badly, but I think those experiences are few. “Drag Race” has brought more professionalism to the drag scene, because, as you say, it’s so competitive now: if you’re a pain to work with, there’s always another girl waiting in the wings to take your place.

You are part of a great group of ladies who are bringing a fresh and new perspective to drag in New York City. Who are some of your favorite sisters to perform with and why? Well, Sutton Lee Seymour is my numero uno. I love working with Delighted Tobehere as well, although she’s almost never around! Dusty Ray Bottoms is both gorgeous and phenomenally talented, and there are some newer queens like Jan Sport and Lagoona Bloo who are taking the world by storm! And my favorite undiscovered queen is Angela Saxon. She’s from Connecticut, but she is BRILLIANT.

What do you do when Cacophony Daniels is not on stage? My husband and I are in the process of adopting a child from the foster system. We met and fell in love with him about 2 months ago, and have been spending as much time with him as we can while in the midst of navigating the bureaucracy around adoption. Getting to know him and becoming his Dad is the most amazing experience of my life. Plus, he LOVES Cacophony! When my shows start before bedtime, I Facebook-live the show so he can watch the first part. I can’t wait to do my next Pink Eggs and Glam Brunch (in Fairfield, CT on September 16!) so he can finally come to a show!

The gay community has had a very trying year and politically things are very dark. What do you think are the biggest issues facing our community and what do you see as your part in helping to address them? Listen, the issues facing our community haven’t actually changed all that much. It’s just that the opposing forces now have a big loud idiot who can do their dirty work for them while he sits in the White House not doing much of anything else. LGBT youth homelessness is still a problem. HIV and AIDS are still a problem. Discrimination against all LGBT people, especially our trans brothers and sisters and people of color, is still a problem. So we’ve got to keep fighting. My part in that is to keep raising my voice loud and proud against the dark forces. I’m there to provide a laugh and a song when you’re tired of reading the bad news in your feed, and I’m there at the bar with the rest of your community when you need to feel like you’re part of something greater.