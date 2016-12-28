A Year Ago I Had a Baby. So Did My Wife.

o improve their odds, they both tried — and, to their surprise, they both became pregnant. In “My Wife and I Are (Both) Pregnant,” they talked about going through pregnancy together, giving birth four days apart, and bonding with their two newborn sons, Reid and Eddie.
The Cut revisited the family a few days after the boys’ first birthday party.
Kate Elazegui: Whenever somebody asks me what the first year was like — I mean, it was incredibly exhausting, but it became really seamless. We just sort of fell into being parents, and the routine became the routine.
