The New York Times Hires Michelle Goldberg As A Columnist

All:

We’re delighted to tell you that Michelle Goldberg is joining the strongest lineup of columnists in the world. Many of you know Michelle from her regular contributions here, as well as from her column at Slate, so you have some sense already of her intellectual depth, courage and ambition. She is the author of three books that together point to her range: The first, “Kingdom Coming,” investigated the rise of Christian nationalism in the United States; the second, “The Means of Reproduction,” examined struggles worldwide for women’s self-determination and its connections to economic development and national identity; and the third, “The Goddess Pose,” told the rollicking tale of Indra Devi, the extraordinary woman who fled the Russian Revolution and eventually – as the twentieth century unfolded and she passed through stints in Berlin cabaret, Indian silent film, and Hollywood – helped bring yoga to the United States.

Michelle knows how to deliver big ideas through great stories, and to do the hard reporting to support both. She knows how to write fast and forcefully off the news and how to structure a complex, magazine-length argument. She is interested in pretty much everything, and she sees no contradiction between having fierce convictions and keeping an open mind. She is, in other words, our kind of colleague.

You can expect further additions to our lineup in the coming months as we continue to broaden the range of Times debate about consequential questions.

Michelle’s first day will be in about two weeks, and we’ll ask you to join us in welcoming her then.

All best

James, Jim and Katie