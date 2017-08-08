President Donald Trump on Monday unleashed another set of insults at his usual favorite targets, including the media and in particular what he called the “failing” New York Times.

Taking time out from his 17-day “working vacation” at his New Jersey golf club, Trump wrote on his favorite social media platform, Twitter:

How much longer will the failing nytimes, with its big losses and massive unfunded liability (and non-existent sources), remain in business? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017

The newspaper’s public relations team was ready with a response, not only touting numbers to show it’s anything but “failing,” but also defending its reporting:

That is incorrect. NYT’s business is thriving. Most ever paid subs: 3.3 million; and growing profit, income and revenues. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/NE5fqu8RVW — NYTCo Communications (@NYTimesComm) August 7, 2017

We spoke to 75+ Repubs for this story, and we stand by it. This type of journalism is core to our mission. (2/2) https://t.co/m6r7bvtFrb — NYTCo Communications (@NYTimesComm) August 7, 2017

The Times appears to have drawn Trump’s ire with the report, above, indicating that some prominent Republicans including Vice President Mike Pence are prepared to run for president in 2020 if Trump himself doesn’t.