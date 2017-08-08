MEDIA
'Failing' New York Times Delivers the Perfect Response To Donald Trump's Latest Insults

The paper of record sets the record straight.

By Ed Mazza

President Donald Trump on Monday unleashed another set of insults at his usual favorite targets, including the media and in particular what he called the “failing” New York Times

Taking time out from his 17-dayworking vacation” at his New Jersey golf club, Trump wrote on his favorite social media platform, Twitter: 

The newspaper’s public relations team was ready with a response, not only touting numbers to show it’s anything but “failing,” but also defending its reporting:  

The Times appears to have drawn Trump’s ire with the report, above, indicating that some prominent Republicans including Vice President Mike Pence are prepared to run for president in 2020 if Trump himself doesn’t.

Pence has fiercely denied the claims of that report. 

