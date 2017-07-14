An early look at next week's cover, "Grounded," by Barry Blitt: https://t.co/s69MRATPBh pic.twitter.com/lzAuhyzE8g — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) July 14, 2017

Illustrator Barry Blitt drew Trump booting Kushner in the butt and dragging Trump Jr. by his ear down the steps of an airplane for the front of its next issue, dated July 24.

The image is titled “Grounded.”

Trump Jr. and Kushner are both currently catching heat for taking a meeting with a Russian lawyer who had promised to dish dirt on Trump’s Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign.

Blitt cited Russian writer Leo Tolstoy when explaining the image to the magazine.