Newly Formed Global Marketing Agency K5market Launches Partnership Based Marketing Services for Advertisers and Publishers

Dresden, Germany - A new strategy for online success has been launched by global marketing agency, K5market. Revolving around forging partnerships, K5market serves advertisers, publishers and agencies with massive promotional campaigns and lead conversion.

K5market has notched up over 40 billion ad impressions on monthly basis, and 75 million serviced customers in 2015 across 180 global locations. The firm promoted 18 top leading verticals, and had 60 percent campaigns shared on mobile traffic.

As a global marketing agency, K5market offers impressive features. These include special offers, impressive payouts, weekly-basis payments, AM's full dedication as well as high-class expertise. For advertisers, it offers access to top publishers, and performance based marketing for more leads. With an in-house technology, it aims to give advertisers a maximum return on investment. For publishers, it has over 5000 exclusive and direct offers, and for agencies a full set of tools for managing and scaling marketing campaigns.

“We have partners who are top leaders in business branches such as traveling, E-commerce and dating. We do our best to provide top-notch services, which can bring the best results possible,” said Monika Reitmajerova of K5market.

For advertising, K5market uses all monetization models such as CPL, CPS or CPC and RevShare. Its services are available for mobile apps, web and social networks, and verticals include gaming, travel, Nutra and e-commerce. Apart from holding Meetups, it also runs loyalty programs and regular contests.

“Our exclusivity is based on elimination of different frustrations as well as obstacles for all our partners and creation of extraordinary efficiency level,” said Monika Reitmajerova.

The marketing team at K5market engages in creative thinking and always aims to achieve the goals set. The core values of the firm revolve around building long lasting business relationships, and this has earned it the trust of leading brands for handling marketing campaigns and represent their products and services.

For more information, please visit: https://k5market.com

