News Roundup for April 17

Look no further, we got your news right here.

1. Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel have gone on hunger strike to protest their conditions of captivity. More here.

2. Mike Pence has warned North Korea not to test the resolve of the US. Oh great, we were just thinking it was about time for another World War. More here.

3. A man posted a murder he committed on Facebook, because… fuck. More here.

4. The US Navy has banned vaping at sea after a number of devices exploded. If only we could ban vaping everywhere. More here.