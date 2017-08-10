News Roundup for August 10, 2017

1. Trump is being sued by active transgender military personnel. They’re fighting back after Trump’s inane tweets. More here.

2. At least five people have been killed in violent outbursts following the Kenyan election, where fraud has been claimed by the opposition. Hopefully order can be restored quickly and safely. More here.

3. Japan has claimed it is able and legally entitled to shoot down any missile North Korea sends towards Guam, which the North said will fly over Japan. More here.

4. Up to 50 migrants may have been “deliberately drowned” off the coast of Yemen. 120 people were pushed into the rough sea by smugglers who feared the authorities were onto them. More here.

5. Two Cuban diplomats have been expelled from the U.S. after U.S. diplomats in Havana allegedly experienced hearing loss due to a covert sonic device. More here.