News Roundup for August 14, 2017

Didn’t the world collectively reject Nazism like seventy years ago?

1. The town of Charlottesville, Virginia experienced unhinged violence over the weekend as counter-protestors clashed with neo-Nazis and Trump supporters of the like. The man accused of ramming his car into a crowd of peaceful counter-protesters, killing one, is said to be a Nazi sympathizer. More here.

2. Australian deputy prime minister, Barnaby Joyce, is at risk of losing his position after the discovery that he holds a dual citizenship in New Zealand. More here.

3. Heavy flooding has claimed the lives of at least 175 people in India and Nepal, with millions more affected. More here.

4. SpaceX is launching to the International Space Station with some ice cream (and some important documents). Musk knows where it’s at. More here.

5. There may have been a Venezuelan plot to kill Sen. Marco Rubio, who’s been extremely critical of the Venezuelan government. More here.