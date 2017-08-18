News Roundup for August 18, 2017

At least it’s the weekend soon.

1. Trump continues to fuck up. When do we get to fix this? More here.

2. A second terror attack occurred in Spain this morning. Police shot five men using a vehicle as a weapon and wearing fake bomb belts in the town of Cambrils. More here.

3. Easy access to guns mean higher rates of suicides. Who knew? We all did. More here.

4. Maybe everyone in Australia has dual citizenship? Their MPs are having a rough go. More here.

5. Eric Zumbrunnen, frequent Spike Jonze collaborator, has died at 52 from stomach cancer. His last editing work was an ad for KENZO, directed by Jonze. More here.

Video of the day: How’s your school lunch game?